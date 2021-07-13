Late last year, the company used more than $380 million in that Housing Equity Fund to help the nonprofit Washington Housing Conservancy purchase Crystal House, with the aim of preserving affordable rents at the 825-unit apartment complex in Crystal City. As part of the deal, the company also paid to acquire undeveloped land around the 16-acre complex, which it is now conveying to Arlington County.
Anne Venezia, the county’s housing director, called the proposal a “game-changing opportunity” that showed “dedication and commitment” to the neighborhood, she said in a news release.
Development of more affordable housing on the Crystal House site would boost housing supply in an area where residential options for teachers, first-responders and others in similar sectors of the workforce are increasingly limited. In a September 2019 report, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said at least 240,000 more housing units for low- and middle-income households would be needed across the D.C. region by 2030.
Amazon expects to fill its second headquarters in Northern Virginia with 25,000 employees over the next decade. But in Arlington, which is already one of the wealthiest and most densely populated counties in the country, the tech giant’s arrival has also spurred concerns about how this development may affect the few working-class communities that are left.
According to county officials, Arlington has lost about 14,400 privately owned, affordably priced housing units since 2000. Median rents climbed 11 percent from 2010 to 2018, while median household incomes increased by 7 percent in the same period.
Under the proposed agreement between Amazon and the county, a developer selected by county officials would build about 738 new units across several potential development sites on the 16-acre Crystal House property, with at least three-quarters of those units considered affordable.
At least 148 of units will be dedicated for households making 50 percent or less of the area median income, which translates to $45,150 for one person or $64,500 for a family of four. Housing for this slice of the population is particularly scarce in Arlington County, which does not have a public housing authority and instead generally works with nonprofit developers to build and rent affordable properties.
Separately, another 406 of the units will be committed to households earning 80 percent or less of area median income. All affordable units must be built by January 2028, and the county would have the flexibility to develop some units at other properties outside the Crystal House site.
Michelle Winters, executive director of the Arlington-based Alliance for Housing Solutions, said she was happy to hear that the proposal could bring more affordable units to the National Landing area. A “national-scale” search cited in the proposal could bring forth concepts that have not yet taken root locally, such as a community land trust, she said.
But, Winters noted, she is also hoping that the development can maximize the number of units for people who make 30 percent or less of the area median income, or less than $27,090 annually — a group that might include workers like home health aides.
“What we really need is the most deeply affordable units,” she said. “We are hoping that this can contribute to meeting that very urgent need for the lowest-income Arlingtonians.”
The county board is set to vote on the proposal Saturday.