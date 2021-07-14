The chef, whose résumé includes such spots as Old Ebbitt Grill and (the now-closed) Kith and Kin and Momofuku CCDC, has had taco Tuesday covered at Jackie Lee’s for a year now as a way to help the bar to make it through the pandemic. The name combines Jackie Lee’s Kennedy Street location and “street tacos,” and Morrow’s menu is all about having fun. He kicked off the project by thinking: “What if I did a play off of Taco Bell’s menu?” That’s how he came up with a version of a crunchwrap. Choose a protein such as beef, chicken or mushroom, and Morrow pairs it with a blend of nacho cheese and Monterey Jack, plus a cilantro-spiked avocado mousse folded inside a tostada and flour tortilla. “I seal that all up and toast it on a flat top and that crispy tortilla still stays crunchy on the inside,” he says.