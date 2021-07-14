The bill would limit rent increases for one year after the expiration of the public health emergency, and prohibit landlords from charging late fees accrued during the emergency and for one year following it. The proposed legislation only applies to uncollected late fees for rent, so landlords would not have to refund late fees that have been paid already.
The legislation also would prevent landlords from raising rent above the voluntary rent guideline, a percentage set by the county executive based on the rental component of the consumer price index for the Washington metropolitan area. For 2021, the rate is set at 1.4 percent.
“Many of our residents who lost jobs are behind on rent, bills and are searching for employment and stability,” Jawando said in a news release. “Bill 30-21 will provide critical relief to help folks remain stable in their homes as we recover.”
Across the state, renters and advocates have been searching for economic safety nets as vaccination rates climb and business resumes. Earlier this month Hogan attempted to stop providing several unemployment benefits, two months before the federal aid was set to end, sparking lawsuits and a temporary injunction from the court.
Countywide, over $25 million has been granted to tenants in rent relief, according to County Executive Marc Elrich (D). He added that every resident with eviction notices is in the pipeline for relief.
When asked about the impact on small building owners and landlords at a news conference, Jawando responded that landlords can still raise rent.
“If you look at the vast majority of landlords, 90 percent plus are increasing within the voluntary guidelines. What this is preventing are astronomical increases,” Jawando said.
While some mandates and restrictions were lifted July 1, Hogan renewed the “declaration of the state of emergency and existence of catastrophic health emergency” until Aug. 12, meaning the 90-day period would not start until at least then. The county’s legislation would extend limitations on late fee collection and rent increases to August 2022 at the earliest.
“The damages done by COVID to the economy are real, severe and long lasting,” Elrich said. “This is much needed legislation … that recognizes the reality of what’s happening in the community.”
Montgomery County Renters Alliance board chair William Roberts said the bill provides certainty for renters and landlords as the pandemic persists.
“We’ve been in the thick of this eviction crisis during the pandemic, now is not the time to be raising rents,” Roberts said.
A public hearing on the bill has been scheduled for Sept. 14.