The National Museum of African Art and the Freer Gallery of Art reopen: The Smithsonian’s drawn-out reopening continues this week but with a new twist: When the National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, neither will require visitors to have timed admission passes. If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re allowed to walk in, maskless, as you might have back in 2019. The museums are giving art-lovers abundant reasons to hurry back: The Freer’s breathtaking “Hokusai: Mad About Painting,” showing the paintings and drawings of Katsushika Hokusai, has added new works, including the rarely seen “Breaking Waves,” created 15 years after the artist’s more famous woodblock print, “Great Wave off Kanagawa.” The National Museum of African Art is finally able to welcome visitors to “Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange Across Medieval Saharan Africa,” which was scheduled to open in April 2020. The exhibition, which includes 300 works from the eighth to 15th centuries, and features artifacts loaned from museums in Nigeria, Mali and Morocco, will run through Feb. 27. Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.