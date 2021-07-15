Summer Movies on the Lawn at the Library of Congress: The Library of Congress doesn’t just pick any old films for its annual summer movie series: All five films being shown on the library’s lawn are listed in the National Film Registry, which preserves “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” movies. The schedule is stacked with crowd-pleasers, kicking off this week with “Shrek” (July 15) — the July 8 screening of “The Princess Bride” was postponed to Aug. 12 — and featuring a singalong version of “The Sound of Music” (July 29). The screen is set up on the North Lawn of the Thomas Jefferson Building, just across East Capitol Street from the Supreme Court, and no tickets are required. Capacity will be limited, as groups will be spaced six feet apart. Movies begin at sundown, but attendees can arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to stake out a spot for their picnic blanket. Through Aug. 12. Free.
Girl Scouts Cookie Jamboree at Yards Park: A fundraiser for the Girl Scouts National Capital Council combines summer camp activities, such as relay races and braiding friendship bracelets, with more adult pursuits — say, pairing Girl Scout cookies with cocktails. Admission to the event at Yards Park includes a box of cookies of your choice, an adult beverage, and access to all the games. Girl Scouts are welcome, and admitted free if wearing their uniforms. 5 to 9 p.m. $20 per person, $35 for families.
‘Rosslyn Live — Act I: Broadway’ at Gateway Park: The American Pops Orchestra is making a temporary home in Rosslyn’s Gateway Park over the next three Thursdays, performing a series of concerts that organizers promise will include “over-the-top, campy fun.” First up is a tribute to Broadway and show tunes, featuring Mary Michael Patterson, who played Christine in the Broadway production of “Phantom of the Opera.” Expect singalongs and dancing, as well as a bar. Ticket options range from standing room ($5) to seating for six on the lawn with a picnic blanket ($60). Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8. Upcoming themes include ’90s dance music (July 22) and Drag (July 29), starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Alexis Michelle. 8 p.m. $5-$60.
Capital Book Fest at Woodrow Wilson Plaza: The pop-up bookstore returns the Ronald Reagan Building’s outdoor plaza with thousands of used books, CDs and DVDs for $6 or less. The books are provided by Carpe Librum, a local used bookstore that benefits the nonprofit Turning the Page. The outdoor event requires face masks or coverings and will have hand sanitation stations on-site. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Friday, July 16
The National Museum of African Art and the Freer Gallery of Art reopen: The Smithsonian’s drawn-out reopening continues this week but with a new twist: When the National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, neither will require visitors to have timed admission passes. If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re allowed to walk in, maskless, as you might have back in 2019. The museums are giving art-lovers abundant reasons to hurry back: The Freer’s breathtaking “Hokusai: Mad About Painting,” showing the paintings and drawings of Katsushika Hokusai, has added new works, including the rarely seen “Breaking Waves,” created 15 years after the artist’s more famous woodblock print, “Great Wave off Kanagawa.” The National Museum of African Art is finally able to welcome visitors to “Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange Across Medieval Saharan Africa,” which was scheduled to open in April 2020. The exhibition, which includes 300 works from the eighth to 15th centuries, and features artifacts loaned from museums in Nigeria, Mali and Morocco, will run through Feb. 27. Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.
Blerdcon: Don’t be alarmed if you see people strolling around Crystal City or Washington in elaborate costumes over the next few weeks. After a year off, the region’s cons — conventions for fans of anime, gaming, cosplay — are set to return with thousands of fans. First up is Blerdcon, which was launched in 2017 as a gathering for “black nerds.” Three days at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City include anime film screenings, a 24-hour arcade with classic consoles and tournaments, live music and comedy, a board game and RPG room, and cosplay contests. As one of the most inclusive cons around, Blerdcon’s welcoming vibe is infectious. Organizers expect between 3,000 and 4,000 guests this year, and are requiring all registrants to show proof of vaccination. (See Page 4 for more upcoming cons.) Friday through Sunday. $35-$50. $60 for a full-weekend badge.
‘Coming to America’ at Prince George’s County Stadium: One bonus that came out of the release of “Coming to America 2” this spring: Many people re-watched the original “Coming to America” and rediscovered the endearing comedic charms of Eddie Murphy’s 1988 film. The latest “Park-In Movie” at the home of the Bowie Baysox features “Coming to America” on a big screen in the stadium’s parking lot, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Restrooms are available, but concessions are not — BYO popcorn. 7:30 p.m. $30 per car. No tickets available at the door.
Janet Nation at JR’s Bar: Everyday should be dedicated to celebrating living legends such as Janet Jackson, and Janet Nation at JR’s Bar does just that. Come to the Dupont nightspot for music videos of the pop star with DJ Travis Island, and stay to “scream” about being “together again” with your friends and Janet Jackson. 9 p.m. Free.
I’ma Get in Trouble at Wonderland Ballroom: “Have you ever been to a comedy show where the comics really speak their minds?” The premise of I’ma Get in Trouble, spun out of the podcast of the same name with comedians Eddie Liles, Loy Lee, and Terrance Gawith, could be hilarious — or it could go bad really, really quickly. Honestly, that can be equally as funny. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $10 in advance, $15 day of show.
Saturday, July 17
Spoons, Tunes and Booze at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse: Saturday mornings were the best time to be a kid: Waking up early, running to the living room and watching hours of cartoons while filling yourself with bowls of Lucky Charms and Froot Loops. And even if that wasn’t your typical childhood experience, it still could be. Spoons, Tunes and Booze, an interactive night born in Brooklyn, is a paean to carefree days of youth: Help yourself to endless sugary cereals and settle into to the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse theater to watch classic episodes of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You,” “Animaniacs,” “Ducktales” or “The Powerpuff Girls,” interspersed with games and challenges. Bonus: because you’re now an adult, you can get a White Russian with your Cocoa Puffs. Noon on Saturday and Sunday. $15.
Queer Video Art Collective at Rhizome DC: Krissy Talking Pictures, a video art organization based in Philadelphia, opens their exhibition “Double Dare” at Rhizome. The organization aims to celebrate and uplift queer artists and their work, and the new exhibition is a “celebration of doubles, alternatives and imagined worlds that can be found within our own.” Taking the exhibition theme to heart, the show is shown in both the online and physical Rhizome DC galleries. Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Show runs through July 30.
Bastille Day and Five-Year Anniversary Party at La Jambe: Lively French wine-and-charcuterie bar La Jambe held off celebrating Bastille Day for a few days in order to coincide with their fifth anniversary, which means twice as much fun. Look for themed cocktails, free cupcakes and a special three-course menu, though it’s just as much fun to settle in on the patio with sparkling wine and cheese. 4 p.m. Free admission; reservations not required.
Sunday, July 18
D.C. Craft Bartenders Guild Rickey Competition at Jack Rose Dining Saloon: Washington’s swampy summers are not a new phenomenon. Why else would the city’s official “native cocktail” be one that’s been described as “air conditioning in a glass”? The Rickey, a bracing blend of gin or bourbon, soda water and the juice of half a lime, was invented by bartender George A. Williamson at a downtown saloon called Shoomaker’s in the 1880s, and named after prominent lobbyist Col. Joe Rickey. During July, the D.C. Craft Bartenders Guild hosts a citywide competition asking bartenders to put their own twist on the classic recipe. Over the years, creative touches have included infused gins, caramelized Key lime pie shrub replacing the lime, and sodas ranging from cantaloupe to pickle to cucumber-and-celery. Eight mixologists are showing off their twists on the Rickey this weekend during the annual competition and public tasting at Jack Rose. Tickets include unlimited samples of Rickeys, passed hors d’oeuvres from Jack Rose and a vote for the people’s choice award for best Rickey. 1 to 4 p.m. $40.
Chamber Dance Project at Washington National Cathedral: After a 24-month hiatus, Chamber Dance Project is final returning to live performance. “Tear the Edge” will have four premieres – “Dwellings,” “Alight,” “Arriving,” and “Four Men” – as well as the season debut of D.C. native Alex Sargent and a first collaboration with choreographer Claudia Schreier on “Alight.” Chamber Dance Project had planned for this performance to take place in the Cathedral’s outdoor amphitheater on Saturday, but moved it indoors at the Cathedral on Sunday due to the threat of rain. Masks are required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. 7 p.m. $30.
Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair at Silver Spring Veterans Plaza: The annual gathering promises the usual fun: arts and crafts, live music, dance, performances and family-friendly activities. This rain-or-shine event has over 60 artisans, makers and small businesses, and requires masks to be worn during the event and encourages social distancing. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
St. Arnold’s Day at Port City Brewing: St. Arnulf of Metz — known as St. Arnold in English — was a sixth-century bishop in what is now France. One of the legends about St. Arnold says that when an exhausted and thirsty group of pilgrims prayed to him for intercession, their lone beer mug never ran dry. No wonder he became a patron saint of brewers. Port City celebrates St. Arnold on his feast day, July 18, with some very special beers, including vintage Colossal IV, a Belgian-style quadrupel; and 2020 kegs of Tidings, a strong Belgian Blonde holiday ale. Flights of all of the Alexandria brewery’s Belgian beers, including Optimal Wit and Star Sailor, an IPA brewed with Belgian yeast, are $8. Noon to 8 p.m. Free admission.
Wednesday, July 21
Wine & Watercolors at SMIDC Georgetown: Is there a more soothing combination than wine and painting to get you through the middle of the week? Have a few glasses of wine at Shop Made in D.C. while serenely painting watercolors during this do-it-yourself function. Tickets cover a seat at the table, two prints to paint and shared supplies. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. $20.
Who Are You Polly Maggoo? at Tribute Collective: Fashion photographer William Klein directed this satirical look at the fashion industry and its often vapid and wild overconsumption habits. Starring Dorothy MacGowan as the titular Polly Maggoo, who becomes the center of an episode of a TV news documentary series called “Qui êtes-vous?,” launching her into a ridiculous ride into the fashion world. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free.