“I want to unify the ward,” Fletcher said in an interview. “The ward needs a leader who is certain that he or she wants to lead, and I want to be the voice and the advocate through listening.”
McDuffie, who has served on the council since 2012, has not yet filed paperwork for reelection. He did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
In addition, two candidates have declared their intentions to run in the District’s mayoral Democratic primary — local comedian Rodney “Red” Grant and James Butler, who ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2018 against Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). Barbara Summers has declared her candidacy as an independent.