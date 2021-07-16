Elon Wilson, now 26, had been a D.C. firefighter for two years when he crossed paths with then-Officer Jonathan A. Freitag on the morning of April 3, 2018. Freitag had only been an officer for a year, and has said he wanted to be aggressive and make arrests. But he soon drew complaints from citizens, and when Fairfax police internal affairs officers began looking at the in-car videos of Freitag’s stops in 2019, they found a pattern of problems, including Freitag’s own admissions that he made pretextual stops to search for drugs and guns, according to an internal affairs report on Freitag written last year.
Eventually, the police called in the FBI to assist with a criminal investigation of Freitag which is ongoing, amid allegations of falsified reports and missing drugs, according to court filings by prosecutors. Authorities have not disclosed any specifics about the drugs; Freitag has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been filed against him.
Fairfax prosecutors in late 2019 began notifying defense attorneys that Freitag was under investigation and dismissing his pending cases. And eventually internal affairs investigators revisited the Wilson case, finding that Freitag wrongly pulled him over, leading to a search which uncovered drugs and two handguns. Police searches without probable cause to stop a vehicle are illegal.
Wilson, who has maintained the drugs and weapons belonged to his teenage passenger, was convicted on drug and gun charges and sentenced in July 2019 to three years in prison. After Fairfax prosecutors reviewed the video of Wilson’s arrest, they joined with his attorneys in seeking to have the charges dismissed and Wilson freed from prison. A Fairfax judge granted that request in April, Wilson was released after 20 months behind bars, and Fairfax prosecutors said they were reviewing 400 of Freitag’s cases for retroactive action to undo convictions. No one is still incarcerated because of a Freitag arrest.
“It remains a priority of mine to remedy the remaining 400 convictions associated with Officer Freitag,” Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Wednesday. “That said, Virginia law provides us with shamefully few options to do so. Not only is my team hard at work determining which course of action is most likely to succeed with the limited options available to us, but we are also working to determine what changes to the law we may need to advocate for in Richmond to provide prosecutors with adequate tools to address unjust convictions in such instances.”
Meanwhile, Freitag resigned from the Fairfax police in May 2020 and moved to Florida, where he was hired last August by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Documents show Brevard investigators were assured by Fairfax that “there are no disciplinary records in his file,” though Fairfax was seeking to fire Freitag when he quit. When Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey learned of Freitag’s situation in Fairfax, he fired Freitag in April.
Wilson’s lawsuit notes that Freitag’s supervisor, Sgt. Jonathan Nytes, wrote a letter of recommendation for Freitag to Brevard County. Between the failure to notify Brevard of Freitag’s internal and criminal investigations and the letter from his sergeant, the lawsuit alleges, “This sweeping of Officer Freitag’s misconduct under the rug reflected a County and Police Department custom, practice or usage of whitewashing known police misbehavior and protecting even officers facing discharge for cause.”
Freitag did not return a request for comment, but has previously said that he did nothing wrong during his tenure in Fairfax. “I was cleared of everything,” he told The Post in June 2020. “I resigned on my own terms.” He said he was unaware of any criminal investigations of him, and he falsely said that Fairfax internal affairs “did an audit of my traffic stops and I was cleared of any wrongdoing.”
Internal affairs documents show that Fairfax was seeking to terminate him in April 2020. “The act of making traffic stops without articulable supporting facts, as well as falsifying information,” the disciplinary documents state, “constitutes behavior that has discredited your credibility and therefore impedes your ability to serve as a trusted police officer.”
Ex-Fairfax police officer under FBI investigation, made racially motivated traffic stops, prosecutor says
Nytes, also named as a defendant in Wilson’s lawsuit, did not return a request for comment. The spokesmen for the Fairfax police and the Fairfax County government also did not respond to requests for comment. Freitag’s lawyers when he was a Fairfax officer, Brandon Shapiro and Edward Nuttall, declined to comment.
Wilson could not be reached for comment and his criminal defense attorney, Marvin D. Miller, said he could not discuss the case. Victor M. Glasberg, who joined Miller in filing the lawsuit in federal court in Alexandria, said Wilson had offered to settle the case without a suit. Wilson is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and also an order allowing lawyers to review police documents to determine if there are similar cases that would allow them to launch a class action.
In an internal affairs recording which was released in April as part of Wilson’s criminal case, Freitag told investigators in March 2020 that he had begun conducting surveillance from an unmarked car of a recording studio on Telegraph Road in the Rose Hill section of Fairfax, because he suspected drugs were being sold there. “I got permission to sit there,” Freitag said, “so I literally sit there my entire shift with a pair of binoculars … and just watch foot traffic and just watch what didn’t look usual to me. And I see him pull up, somebody quickly hops in and he kinda jets out of the parking lot, so I thought ‘OK maybe he’s going to do a drug deal.’” He admitted later in the interview he did not have binoculars.
Freitag’s in-car video shows that he began following Wilson, whose car slightly touched the double yellow line once, then signaled him to pull over. Freitag declared that Wilson had crossed the yellow line and had illegally tinted windows, and when Wilson rolled down his window the officer said he smelled marijuana. He ordered Wilson and his teenage nephew out of the car, performed a search to maintain officer safety, and in the glove compartment found two pistols and multiple bags containing more than 460 tablets of hydrocodone, court files showed.
Wilson claimed the gun and drugs weren’t his, and passed a lie-detector test, his lawyers said. The teenage nephew was charged but then the case was dismissed. Wilson was charged with distributing drugs and using a gun while doing it, and prosecutors threatened him with a 45-year jail term if he went to trial and lost. He had a five-month-old baby at the time, prosecutors said. So Wilson entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
D.C. firefighter freed from prison after conviction based on Fairfax County officer’s false claims is thrown out
A week after Wilson was sentenced, a Fairfax man filed a complaint against Freitag alleging “multiple acts of misconduct,” according to internal affairs documents released by Freitag’s lawyers. This led to a wider review of Freitag’s traffic stops, which found that he was improperly stopping drivers and not properly documenting his actions.
When investigators reviewed the Wilson stop in March 2020, they challenged Freitag’s claims that Wilson’s car crossed the yellow line and that his windows were illegally tinted, according to the recording of the interview. Freitag also claimed Wilson had refused to pull over, though the internal investigators point out he stopped in 21 seconds “at the first possible spot for him to move off the road.”
“Do you understand,” Sgt. Jason Chandler asked Freitag, “this is a pretextual stop? Let’s make it clear.”
“Yeah,” Freitag said, “100 percent.”
“You don’t admit to that in the report,” Chandler said.
“Yeah I don’t admit to that in any of my reports,” Freitag said. “I was told not to … I thought there’s certain things that you don’t put in your reports for certain reasons.”
“As a patrol officer you put everything in a report,” Chandler said.
“Well then,” Freitag said, “that’s my mistake, and my supervisors, where I thought I was doing the right thing for multiple years. They never once told me anything other. Sergeant Nytes knew I was sitting on this place too.”
“So you’re saying,” Chandler said, “they knew you weren’t being truthful in the report?”
“How is that not being truthful?” Freitag responded. “I had a legitimate reason to stop that vehicle and I put in my report why I stopped that vehicle.”
“But it’s a pretextual stop,” Chandler said.
“Then I should have put I conducted a pretextual stop on this vehicle for this reason,” Freitag said, “which I have never done for any of my reports. Just like multiple other officers who don’t.”
Wilson’s lawsuit alleging he was unreasonably seized, denied due process and subjected to unconstitutional police practices was assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga.