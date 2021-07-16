In an internal affairs recording which was released in April as part of Wilson’s criminal case, Freitag told investigators in March 2020 that he had begun conducting surveillance from an unmarked car of a recording studio on Telegraph Road in the Rose Hill section of Fairfax, because he suspected drugs were being sold there. “I got permission to sit there,” Freitag said, “so I literally sit there my entire shift with a pair of binoculars … and just watch foot traffic and just watch what didn’t look usual to me. And I see him pull up, somebody quickly hops in and he kinda jets out of the parking lot, so I thought ‘OK maybe he’s going to do a drug deal.’” He admitted later in the interview he did not have binoculars.