Concerts in the Sculpture Garden, four concerts held every other Thursday between July 29 and Sept. 9, will be capped at 1,700 attendees — which is half the sculpture garden’s capacity. Free advance tickets are required, and there will be no standby list. While this ruins any chance of spontaneously deciding to go to a concert on a beautiful summer night, it also means the lines for sangria and other drinks at the cafe will be much shorter, and there’s a much better chance of getting a seat next to the fountain.
The performers offer a more diverse spectrum of sounds than previous Jazz in the Garden series, including Bombay Rickey’s atmospheric mix of Latin, Bollywood and swinging psychedelia (July 29) and the all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache (Sept. 9).
The music will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5. Tickets will become available on the National Gallery’s website two weeks before each concert, with a maximum group size of six. (Tickets are now available for Bombay Rickey; passes for the Baltimore Jazz Collective’s Aug. 12 performance will go live on July 29.) Anyone who reserves a ticket for a particular concert will be able to enter at any time during the show, so that one friend who’s always running late won’t be stuck outside the fence.
National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden: Constitution Avenue NW between Seventh and Ninth streets.
