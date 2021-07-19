The Langley Park residents, who are mostly Hispanic immigrants from Central America, allege that the company’s management practices amount to racial discrimination because the company’s business strategy allegedly involves the “targeting of low-income minority communities,” according to the complaint.
“Basic maintenance and necessary repairs to both properties have been ignored and neglected to the point that the exclusively minority families living in them are forced to live in conditions that belie expected housing conditions in the region,” the complaint stated. “To ensure maximum return for the publicly traded Company’s steadily increasing dividends and share value, Arbor’s centralized leadership deliberately chooses not to make necessary capital improvements to the aging properties.”
As low-income communities across the region struggle with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, many residents have turned to rent strikes as a way to reassert their rights.
“We are fighting back,” Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, a Latino and immigrant community organization that joined the residents in the lawsuit, said Monday afternoon at a news conference. “They truly believe they can enrich themselves and their investors without being accountable. We are going to make sure that our community has dignity and respect.”
Representatives for Maryland-based Arbor, which according to the lawsuit owns more than 8,000 rental units across the country, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Back in October, nearly 100 residents at the two complexes withheld their rent over the conditions at the property. Despite the protests and outreach by residents to the landlord, those complaints have gone ignored, according to residents.
“The alleged violations are based on the fact that Defendants’ business is to financialize, harvest, and decidedly refuse to invest in maintenance, management or renovation in the low-income and multifamily housing properties they own and manage in the State of Maryland and across the United States,” the lawsuit alleges.
According to the complaint, issues with repairs and infestation have created an unsafe environment for residents. Broken widows are allegedly replaced with plywood. Foundation holes are allegedly left open or “haphazardly plugged” in ways that allow rodents to enter the properties. Ceilings allegedly collapse because of plumbing problems. Toxic mold and bugs infestations are allegedly not stopped.
“This case is about children who are awoken at night bitten by insects while they try to sleep in their beds,” Joseph Donahue, one of the attorneys representing the residents explained Monday. “It’s about moms and dads who must clear mice from glue traps in their family’s kitchen in the morning before making breakfast. It’s about tenants who have difficulty breathing because of the various forms of toxic molds that have taken over their apartments.”
Residents and organizers say the landlord has been nonresponsive to complaints.
“We have been trying to reach them to have a meeting with the landlord, and we have had zero response,” one resident said at Monday’s news conference. “The reality is we are demanding this not because we want to enrich ourselves but because we are poor and demand dignity.”
Key to the complaint is the argument that the maintenance issues at the apartment buildings are specifically tied to the racial makeup of the community. Of the 589 one- or two-bedroom apartments at the two complexes, zero residents are White, 14.8 percent are African American and the remaining 85.2 percent are Hispanic.
That racial imbalance, combined with the alleged ongoing maintenance issues, leave the residents open to “compensatory and injunctive relief arising out of Defendants’ racially discriminatory conduct affecting their community,” the lawsuit argued.
Del. Wanika B. Fisher, who represents Maryland’s District 47B, which includes the two complexes, joined residents and organizers Monday for the news conference.
“The owners of the Victoria and Bedford Station apartments are not landlords, they are slumlords,” Fisher said before a crowd of around 60 residents. “You are not a landlord when you don’t answer your residents. Or when you treat our community any way you want — including outside of county and state regulations, in my opinion. That should be unacceptable in Prince George’s County.”
