“This is not Jim Crow, this is James Crow, Esquire,” Bishop William J. Barber II, a North Carolina preacher who is the co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival said in an interview last week. He is calling for a “season of nonviolent direct action” leading up to the August anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. “It’s a certain sadness that we have to fight over the American people having access to the ballot. We have to fight to get the American people a living wage.”