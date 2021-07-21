In Arlington, months of debate have centered on whether the civilian board should be able to launch its own probes or mete out discipline.
A proposal put forward by County Manager Mark Schwartz gives the oversight board less power than a panel of local stakeholders recommended, angering some community activists. Under his plan, the board would only review completed police investigations — not conduct its own investigations. A majority of the board voted in May to move forward within Schwartz’s limits.
“Only a community that trusts the process will use the process by bringing complaints forth in the first place, and, just as important, only such a community will work with the police in other ways,” Arlington NAACP leaders wrote in a letter to the board arguing against Schwartz’s proposal.
On Wednesday, county board members could vote for civilians to launch independent investigations of the police — but not to issue discipline. One drafted option would give the board subpoena power, while another would require the county manager to respond to the board’s inquiries in most circumstances.
Advocates for a more liberal criminal justice system have also expressed disappointment in Schwartz’s choice of Andy Penn to serve as the county’s police chief. Penn, a three-decade veteran of the force, served as acting chief for nine months before being named to the post permanently last month.
“Elevating Penn to this position without transparent community engagement processes shows that Arlington County leadership does not value the critical impact of this decision on Black and Brown communities and is content to perpetuate systemic racial bias within the county,” the group Arlington for Justice said in a statement at the time. “He does not share a commitment to a more modern and equitable approach to public safety for all in Arlington.”
Schwartz has argued that Penn is committed to transparent and accountable policing, including the implementation of body-worn cameras and new community programs.
But police leaders have clashed with county leaders over the oversight board. Former chief Jay Farr cited the dispute as the main reason he retired early. Penn has said he looks forward to working with the civilian review board but has not taken a public stand on its scope.
Nearby, the city of Alexandria is creating a more powerful police oversight board, which will have the power to conduct independent investigations, despite the mayor’s objections.
In other jurisdictions, leaders of boards that lack independent authority have expressed frustration, saying their limitations make them all but useless. But even strong oversight boards are often stymied by police and political opposition, a Post investigation found.
The vote in Arlington is one of several in recent weeks enabled by Democrats’ takeover of the General Assembly, a political transformation that has translated into legislation allowing liberal localities in northern Virginia to take on more ambitious agendas.
Arlington on Saturday also approved collective bargaining for public employees, following a similar vote by Alexandria earlier this year. Fairfax and Loudoun Counties are also considering approving the practice.
Virginia is one of many states around the country that use the Dillon Rule, a 19th-century policy that effectively means counties and cities must receive permission from state lawmakers over any authorities not explicitly granted to localities.