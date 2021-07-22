Olympics Opening Ceremony Viewing Party at Commissary: Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Washington, which means prime time in Japan is often breakfast time on the East Coast. But if you don’t want to spend the next three weeks worrying about tape delays and spoiler alerts, there are some bars and restaurants preparing to open early (or early-ish) for Olympics viewing. Logan Circle’s Commissary is opening its doors at 7 a.m. Friday to show the opening ceremony, and serving its all-American breakfast — a red, white and blue helping of mini-French toasts with raspberries, ricotta and blackberries, alongside bacon and breakfast potatoes and, of course, bottomless mimosas. For the rest of the Games, Commissary opens at 8 a.m. for breakfast and optional bottomless drinks. 7 a.m. No cover charge.