Christmas in July at Dacha: Everyone could use some extra cheer right now — especially if it’s Christmas cheer, the most magical cheer of all. This Thursday is Christmas in July at Dacha in Shaw, a festive excuse to raise money for N Street Village, which offers important services to women experiencing homeless. Dacha is breaking out its holiday decorations and favorite seasonal songs, serving up Christmas cookies and themed beverages, and has even invited Santa to stop by. Buy a wristband for $10 and get three hours of happy hour specials. 5 to 8 p.m.
Imka Plantwave Soundbath at Eaton: Imka, a bio-therapeutic musician, leads an event meant to link the relationships between nature, listener and musician. The biodata from plants are translated into musical notes for Imka’s live performance, creating a space both serene and meditative. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own plants to understand their “voices,” but will also be able to take a small houseplant home with them. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. $35.
Friday, July 23
Adobo Gigante at The Reach at the Kennedy Center: Founded in 2018, Adobo DMV first started as day parties, serving as “the DMV’s authentic Afro-Latin experience.” Now, the party comes to the Kennedy Center for a weekend of live performances from local artists and DJs, including Pedro Night, DJ Bembona and more. Celebrate the summer as you venture back into the world with Adobo Gigante’s packed schedule, which includes an arts market, cha cha cha dance class and endless DJ sets. Register to get the latest updates in programming, but no tickets or check-ins are required for the event, meaning everything is first come, first served. Through Saturday. Free.
Olympics Opening Ceremony Viewing Party at Commissary: Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Washington, which means prime time in Japan is often breakfast time on the East Coast. But if you don’t want to spend the next three weeks worrying about tape delays and spoiler alerts, there are some bars and restaurants preparing to open early (or early-ish) for Olympics viewing. Logan Circle’s Commissary is opening its doors at 7 a.m. Friday to show the opening ceremony, and serving its all-American breakfast — a red, white and blue helping of mini-French toasts with raspberries, ricotta and blackberries, alongside bacon and breakfast potatoes and, of course, bottomless mimosas. For the rest of the Games, Commissary opens at 8 a.m. for breakfast and optional bottomless drinks. 7 a.m. No cover charge.
Saturday, July 24
U.S. Women’s National Team vs. New Zealand at Dock FC: The U.S. Women’s National Team may have entered the Olympics as gold-medal favorites, but soccer fans in D.C. are going to need some gold-medal stamina to watch their games live, with two first-round kickoffs at 4 and 4:30 a.m. The outlier is Saturday’s match against New Zealand, which starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday — not an unfamiliar time for Premier League viewing. Dock FC in Ivy City is a hotbed of support for U.S. teams outside of the Olympics, and the soccer bar is opening early so fans can watch the team on a plethora of screens. 7:30 a.m. Free.
Bands and Brews on the Boulevard: With Clarendon Day postponed until 2022, the new Bands and Brews on the Boulevard looks like it’s going to be Arlington’s biggest outdoor block party of the year. A stretch of Wilson Boulevard in Ballston is closing to make room for bands and DJs, including funk group Aztec Sun and TikTok cello sensation Andrew Savoia, as well as a 200-foot-long bar. (There’s also Avant Bard Theatre if you need some culture.) Admission is free, but buying drink tickets ahead of time will reduce limits the amount of time you spend waiting in line. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
Black Greek Fest: Vice President Harris helped introduce the Divine Nine to broader American culture, and the historically Black fraternities and sororities are going to be front and center this weekend at Washington’s Black Greek Fest. The three-day festival begins with a U Street bar crawl on Friday night. Saturday’s main event, the Black Greek Festival at the Gateway Pavilion in Congress Heights, includes outdoor games, Black-owned food trucks and vendors, DJs and special guests. Everything wraps up Sunday with the Brunch Olympics at the Bullpen, hosted by Darren “Big Baby” Brand of MTV’s Wild 'N Out, with more food trucks, bottomless mimosas, themed cocktails and sounds from a full lineup of entertainers, including DJ Quicksilva. Organizers say that while the event is targeted at members of the Divine Nine, are not required to be members of a Greek organization. Friday through Sunday. Times Vary. Saturday admission $30, $80 VIP. Sunday admission $40.
Disney Singalong at Olney Theatre Center: If you have a small Disney fan in the house, you might theoretically be tired of watching and singing along to “Moana” and “Frozen.” Get the kids away from the small screen and into the outdoors this weekend, where they can still enjoy the songs they love. Young Artists of America — a program that trains and mentors teenage performing arts students — perform a spectrum of singalong Disney hits at Olney Theatre Center’s socially distanced Olney Outdoors. Bring your own blankets and chairs, but move quickly: The 10 a.m. show is already sold out. Noon. $12.
Poet Life Fest at Covenant House Washington: Professional poetry group the Poet Life showcases local poets during this festival, where, they promise, “community is like poetry.” The festival features poetry and musical performances all day; a marketplace of more than 40 food vendors and 100 shops; free workshops led by poets and artists; and family-friendly activities. Check the website for the full schedule and the list of performers. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
Beer Olympics at Silver Branch Brewing: Mere mortals can only dream of twisting through the air like Simone Biles or cutting through water as fast as Katie Ledecky. But carrying a liter of beer through an obstacle course without spilling it? That seems far more doable. Silver Spring’s Silver Branch Brewing is hosting its own “Beer Olympics,” featuring a stein-holding competition, where contestants must hold a full one-liter stein of beer with an outstretched arm for as long as possible, and a four-person relay race through an obstacle course, where a full liter has to be passed between teammates without spilling. Registration for both events is first-come, first-served, and begins at noon.
Chris Thile at Wolf Trap: Known also for his radio show “Live From Here with Chris Thile” and being a member of Punch Brothers, Grammy -winning mandolinist Chris Thile comes to Wolf Trap for Saturday and Sunday shows. His newest solo album “Laysongs” is composed of only Thile’s vocals and mandolin, a kind of “secular music in a sacred context,” Thile says. Tickets are only sold in socially-distanced grouping “pods” of two to eight people and individual tickets are not available. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m. $32.
Armed Services Arts Partnership’s Stand-up and Storytelling at Military Women’s Memorial: The Military Women’s Memorial is partnering with UnitingUS for some early evening stand-up comedy and storytelling. Before the 3 p.m. performance, attendees can attend artist talks and performances, starting at 11 a.m. Register to reserve a spot. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Sunday, July 25
Shi-Queeta Lee’s “Salute to the Divas” Drag Brunch at H Street Country Club: Shi-Queeta Lee is a fixture on Washington’s drag scene. For over a decade, she and her divas led the weekly drag brunch at Nellie’s. But Lee has a new home on H Street NE, where she, Capri Bloomingdale, Delile B. Lee and others put on a high-energy performance while the crowd tucks into a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. Noon to 2 p.m. $55; $15 for bottomless drinks. (One mimosa is included in the ticket price.)
Literary Cocktails with Chantal Tseng by D.C. Public Library: Tequila Mockingbird, Romeo and Julep — the limit does not exist for literary cocktail puns. Mixologist and sommelier Chantal Tseng leads D.C. Public Library’s July Summer Challenge book club with a discussion and demonstration revolving around “The Mere Wife” by Maria Dahvana Headley, including recipes for a mocktail and cocktail that go hand-in-hand with the book. 3 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 28
Historically Speaking: Hell of a Talk With Jason Mott at African American History and Culture Museum: Author Jason Mott, known for “The Returned” and “The Wonder of All Things,” joins Michel Martin of NPR at this Smithsonian Associates event to discuss Mott’s newest novel, “In Hell of a Book.” The novel follows an African American writer as he promotes his best-selling novel and sees a mysterious child while on his national book tour. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.