Shalleck has 49 years of legal experience and has practiced law in a private firm in Montgomery County since 1994. He ran for Montgomery County executive in 2014, but lost to Democratic incumbent Isiah Leggett.
He said his main priority would be fighting violent crimes across the state and prosecuting the most violent and repeat offenders.
“Keeping our families safe from violent crime must be our top priority. I have seen the devastation and heartache that murder and violent crime has done to families,” Shalleck said in a news release. “
Brian Frosh, the Democratic incumbent attorney general, has not yet announced whether he will run for reelection. No other candidates have filed to run for the position in the race, according to the state Board of Elections.