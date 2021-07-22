These are a smattering of the athletic competitions that are part of the 60th annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, which kicked off Wednesday and runs for four days in Fairbanks, Alaska. There are at least 20 events, with athletes competing for gold, silver and bronze.
The WEIO events are meant to symbolize traditional Alaska Native survival and hunting skills in a harsh climate and tests athletes’ stamina, balance and strength, according to organizers. There’s also Alaskan Native dancing, food and music for spectators. The Eskimo-Indian Olympics has been held in the summer since 1961, except for last year, when it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On its website, WEIO organizers describe the competition as a way to recognize the “cultural expertise and traditions of Alaska, Greenland, Siberian and Canadian Inuit and Native Americans.” The events require “skill, agility and endurance” and are expected to challenge an athlete’s “ability to the highest level.”
One athlete who participated in the ear pull competition — Austin Sumdum — said even though he had to get several stitches because of a cut inside his ear after doing the event one year, he enjoyed the competition, according to an article in the magazine for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.
“It was beginning to slide off, and the inner dark guy inside me was like, ‘No, keep going,’ ” said Sumdum, who is Tlingit and from Juneau, of his ear injury. “I just went with the momentum.”
Many of the competitions have a link to cultural traditions and survival skills among Alaska Natives. There’s a seal-skinning contest, where participants are judged on how neatly — and how fast — they remove the skin from the carcass. And an “Alaskan high kick” game is often played in the “long cold winter months” to keep a person agile. In the game, an athlete sits on the floor holding one foot in hand, and must jump up and kick a ball that’s raised three inches off the ground. Each time the ball is raised a few inches.
There’s also an “Eskimo stick pull,” where contestants face each other and try to pull a big stick away from their opponent — a move meant to symbolize pulling a seal through an ice hole in frozen waters.
Plus, there’s the “two-foot high kick,” where an athlete jumps and kicks a ball that’s hanging in midair and lands on his feet. After each successful kick, the ball is raised about four inches until there’s a winner. According to the WEIO’s website, in coastal whaling villages, traditionally a “messenger would run back” to a village and “jump and kick both feet into the air, signaling [to] the people that a whale or other game has been caught and to prepare themselves to help the hunters.”
There’s also some fun competitions like an eating contest. The main dish is maktak, a traditional Inuit food that’s made from whale blubber and skin. And a “blanket toss,” where one person gets in the middle of a large blanket made from a walrus hide or bearded seal skins and dozens of people hold the edges of the blanket and toss the person in the air. It’s meant to celebrate a successful whaling season, organizers said on their website.
Gina Kalloch, president of the WEIO, said in the NMAI magazine article that Alaska is such a “harsh environment” that “community and cooperation is very, very important.”
That same spirit, Kalloch said, is “the way these games are played.”
Amber Applebee said in another article in the Smithsonian Magazine that she and generations of her family have competed in the Eskimo-Indian Olympics.
“It’s really important for me to pass these traditions down from one generation to the next,” said Applebee, who is Athabaskan. “I want my children to know who we are and what our people did, and the WEIO is the best way to do that.”