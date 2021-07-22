The games include the knuckle hop, also called the “seal hop,” in which athletes hop on their knuckles and toes on the floor in a push-up position as far as they can — similar to a seal trying to get away from a hunter. Or try the ear pull, in which two people put a string on their ears and then essentially have a tug of war meant to resemble the pain of frostbite. Or there’s the four-man carry, in which one athlete carries four other people who “hang” off the athlete’s shoulders — a move similar to a hunter carrying game for long distances.