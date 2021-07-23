The spread of the coronavirus complicated the work of those providing services to the homeless by cutting the numbers that could stay in shelters with social-distancing rules in effect. Service providers adapted by converting community centers and hotels into additional lodging for the unsheltered. But these temporary spaces may not be available as they reopen to the public — at the same time, the lifting of eviction moratoriums is expected to produce a wave of new people needing homelessness services. The D.C. region has received $300 million of federal rent assistance, but only a fraction of that money has been distributed. Some social service agencies fear that the funding available to support the homeless will not be enough to match the need.