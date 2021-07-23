In the latest sign of going Back to Normal, the Gallery is bringing back live music to its sculpture garden, although it won’t quite be Jazz in the Garden, which was canceled early in the pandemic. Concerts in the Sculpture Garden, four concerts held every other Thursday between July 29 and Sept. 9, will be capped at 1,700 attendees — which is half the sculpture garden’s capacity. Free advance tickets are required, and there will be no standby list. While this ruins any chance of spontaneously deciding to go to a concert on a beautiful summer night, it also means the lines for sangria and other drinks at the cafe will be much shorter, and there’s a much better chance of getting a seat next to the fountain. Tickets will become available on the National Gallery’s website two weeks before each concert, with a maximum group size of six. (For example, passes for the Baltimore Jazz Collective’s Aug. 12 performance will go live on July 29.)