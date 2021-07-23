Building public defender capacity doesn’t have to be a burden, but it does require resources, and across the country, defenders must fight for resources while police and prosecutors enjoy oversized budgets. For Partners for Justice, private philanthropy has been essential in allowing the defenders in our program to expand service offerings for their clients. Yet for this type of work to reach its potential, government must adopt and support the idea that defenders can and do create safety. When the government finally invests in the safety potential of public defense, I might be out of a job, but I’d welcome it, since it would mean our country had found better footing when it comes to how we respond to harm.