On the Virginia side at Chincoteague, Bowden, of the Chincoteague fire company, said there have been no vehicle-related deaths of their roughly 135 horses, likely because there are fences to keep the horses from roads and the beaches. She said “very, very rarely do they get out,” and they’ve “never had one get hit by a car.” There are no speed bumps on the roads on the Virginia side at Chincoteague, she said.