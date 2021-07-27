But the 47-year-old resident of the Middlebrook mobile-home park in Germantown, Md., needs the water. She uses it for almost everything around her home — for cooking, gardening and cleaning her dishes. She has lived there for 15 years but says lately she cannot afford to keep up with the high water costs charged by the community’s landlord, Middlebrook MHC. She owns her home but has to rent the land it is parked on, in addition to other utilities. The monthly water bills have ranged as high as $790. Most recently, she paid $130 for a month of water, but only because “we took extreme measures to conserve the water,” Bonilla said in Spanish. That includes buying gallons of water from the store for her and her family to drink, keeping showers short and even turning the water off mid-shower while they soap up.