In Montgomery County, storm damage from a downed tree blocked some lanes on the Beltway’s outer loop between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue. And officials said a downed tree blocked part of Piney Branch Road in both directions between Parkside Road and Sligo Avenue.
In Alexandria, Frye Road was closed because of downed wires between US 1 and Pole Road, officials said.
Monday’s hot temperatures turned into a windy storm with dark clouds and eventually pouring rain at times and toppled trees. Reports to the National Weather Service said at least 100 trees fell in the District alone.
At one point in Monday’s storm, there was thunder plus hail in some areas, and a 67 mph gust was measured in D.C., according to officials.
There were also widespread reports of downed trees that closed roads in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring areas. Trees fell on at least three houses — one on Webster Street NE in D.C. and on two houses along Piney Branch Road in Montgomery County, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, officials said.
In Montgomery County, fire officials said a tree was struck by lightning, causing an “electrical surge” and a fire in the basement of a house on Green Hill Way near Blick Drive.
“I haven’t seen anything like this” in years, said Lori Olson, who lives in the Columbia Heights area of the District.
At one point Monday night, Pepco said 13,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the eastern part of the District and adjoining sections of Maryland.
There were two storms, one that drove southeast across Montgomery County, through the District and into Prince George’s County, and another that swept southeastward on a line roughly parallel to Interstate 66.
In Falls Church, said resident Matt Erwin, the pouring rain was “short of torrential.” But, he allowed, it was “very heavy.”
The Capital Weather Gang said temperatures will remain hot through most of the week, with scattered storms later in the week.