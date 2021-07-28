After years of fast-food jobs, Baker’s break came in 2019, when she was hired at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton on the cleaning staff. She made $15 an hour, almost double the minimum wage in Dayton but half of what researchers estimate is a living wage for a family of five. She had waited to have children until she found a long-term partner. She worked six days a week with every other weekend off. Her income was enough that her fiance could stay home with the two children they had at that point. Day care for an infant and a toddler in Dayton could cost around $800, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The family paid $675 a month for a two-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a house east of downtown. Baker’s paychecks kept the shelves filled with groceries, with enough money left over for regular trips to Applebee’s, the family’s favorite restaurant. At the start of 2020, the couple learned that they were expecting their third child, a girl. (Jordan declined to be interviewed for this story.)