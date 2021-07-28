Some owners have filed for exemptions on the basis of financial struggles or by providing a utility bill to prove that the building is occupied. Mendelson questioned the DCRA’s enforcement related to those exemptions, stating that the department could ensure the owner is not committing fraud by going through a property’s utility usage record to ensure the building was consistently meeting the threshold to be considered as occupied. He said that if the department did not have the authority to do so, it could go to the council to request it.