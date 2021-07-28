The announcement comes about three weeks after Alison Land, the commissioner of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, closed five of the state’s mental health hospitals to new admissions, citing staffing shortages and unsafe working environments. At the time, Land said about 30 percent of positions that directly support patients were vacant, and more than 100 people had resigned over a two-week period.
Over the past year and half, the pandemic has magnified many of the issues already facing the state’s psychiatric hospitals and system, such as overcrowding and understaffing. The intensified challenges limit the hospitals’ ability to take on more challenging and often violent patients under involuntary detention orders, forcing them to stop taking in new patients.
“The result is a dangerous environment where staff and patients are at increasing risk for physical harm and where effective treatment to help patients recover is much harder to deliver,” Land wrote in a letter in early July announcing the closures.
On July 9, Land closed new admissions to Catawba Hospital, Central State Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and Western State Hospital.
On Wednesday morning Land sent an email to partners and providers stating that Catawba would reopen to a limited number of new patients on Thursday. The hospital will use only 85 of its 110 beds and function on a ‘one discharge one admission system.’ Land emphasized that they would continue monitoring the status in all the hospitals.
“The state hospitals that are still open shouldered the burden of diversions from their sister hospitals and are now at 100 percent capacity with staffing concerns of their own,” Land wrote. “This crisis continues to be fluid and intense across the Commonwealth.”
The funding announcement comes after lawmakers discussed for weeks how to best divert the funds to address the ongoing issues in the mental health-care system. It’s also part of a host of proposals announced before lawmakers convene next week in a special session to decide how to spend the $4.3 billion the state was awarded in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The mental health funding is among a number of initiatives to spend the federal relief money, such as a plan to use $353 million to help small businesses especially hard-hit by the pandemic, and $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools across the state.
“State hospitals are in desperate need of help,” State Sen. Louise Lucas (D), chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, said about the funding proposal. “This funding will mean that Virginians can access the quality care they need, when they need it, without placing a burden on our community services.”
The $485 million commitment includes federal and state dollars from the ARPA and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Virginia annually receives funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to fund mental and behavioral services. For fiscal 2021, the commonwealth received about $192 million from SAMHSA.
The proposed funding package includes almost $200 million for staffing at state behavioral health facilities and intellectual disability training centers. About $45 million is designated for staff bonuses and $154 million will be for salary adjustments in the two-year budget Northam will submit in December. An additional $5 million will be dedicated to providing permanent supportive housing in Northern Virginia to assist with bed shortages.
Along with funding to help staffing issues in the hospitals, the proposal includes $150 million for increased access to community-based crisis services and child and family support services. Part of that includes dispatcher training for a new statewide mental health alert system. The plan also includes $103 million allocated to opioid and substance abuse treatment services.
Anna Mendez, board president of the nonprofit advocacy group Mental Health America of Virginia and executive director of the Charlottesville affiliate, Partner for Mental Health, said she was excited about the announcement and commended Northam’s commitment to continued funding.
“As excited as we are for these ARPA funds, it’s important to remember that these are one-time funds,” Mendez said. “It sounds like a lot of money and it is, but these are one-time funds and the crisis that Virginia’s mental health system is in is not a problem that has a one-time solution.”
Mendez said she’s most excited about the $150 million for community-based crisis services because it can help address the bed space shortages by lessening the need for inpatient treatment.
“We believe that very often if you had better investment in community services we can prevent the need for hospitalization altogether,” Mendez said.