The kits’ names were picked from a preselected list that represented the “ferrets’ significance as a distinctly North American species,” officials said in a statement. The names were announced Tuesday after five days of voting on nine names.
The female kit was named Aster, the name of a purple flower that is native to the prairie of the United States. Her name was selected in a public vote on the National Zoo’s website.
One of her brothers was named Swifty, which is meant to represent the swift fox and was picked in an e-newsletter poll by members of the National Zoo. And the other male kit was named Aspen, a name short for “quaking aspen” — another plant found in the prairie areas of the country. His name was chosen by players of the zoo’s mobile game called Zoo Guardians.
The kits, as baby ferrets are called, were born to third-time mother Potpie. She is 3 years old, and the father, Daly, is 1 year old.
The birth of the animals is special because this September marks the 40th anniversary of the “discovery of a small population of black-footed ferrets, whom we thought were extinct at that time,” Will Pitt, deputy director of the Smithsonian’s biology institute, said in a statement.
Experts said black-footed ferrets were once found in the wild in the Western plains and were thought to be extinct until 1981, when a small colony of 18 black-footed ferrets was found near Meeteetse, Wyo. That group was taken into human care by federal wildlife experts to make sure the species did not go extinct, according to zoo experts.
In 1988, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) was the first group to receive offspring from that colony and breed them outside Wyoming. In the past few decades, the zoo said, more than 1,000 black-footed ferrets have been born at the SCBI. More than 350 kits born at the institute have gone into a program to get them ready for release into the wild, according to officials.
When the latest set of new ferrets at the zoo’s Virginia facility are about 4 months old, they will be separated from their mother. Then officials will evaluate them as part of a larger program that oversees black-footed ferrets in human care to determine if they should stay at the zoo’s facility, be transferred to another breeding facility in the United States or eventually be released into the wild.