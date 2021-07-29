The Census Bureau said Thursday that it will not release the annual one-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey, saying the impact of the coronavirus on data collection meant the estimates did not meet quality standards. Instead, the bureau will release “experimental” estimates in November.

Survey data is mainly collected by mail, with online and in-person methods to bolster response rates or collect data from group housing units such as prisons, dorms and apartment buildings, but operations were suspended or limited during much of 2020 because of the pandemic. Unlike the 2020 Census, which is releasing another round of data in August, the survey collects data monthly and was not able to postpone data collection operations to wait for peaks of the pandemic to end.

Only 71 percent of participants responded, the lowest-ever response rate for the survey. The rate was 86 percent in 2019 and 92 percent in 2018. Census Bureau officials said the nonresponse bias was too high, meaning that those who responded had “significantly different social, economic and housing characteristics from those who did not.” The nonresponse rate was highest from people with lower income and lower educational attainment and non-homeowners.

The Census Bureau plans to release the experimental estimates in November in place of the standard one-year survey. The estimates, which will have limited data and geographies, will use an alternative weighting system in hopes of compensating for the nonresponse bias. The bureau said it still tentatively plans to release its standard five-year survey data sets for 2016 through 2020 this winter.