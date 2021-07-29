Only 71 percent of participants responded, the lowest-ever response rate for the survey. The rate was 86 percent in 2019 and 92 percent in 2018. Census Bureau officials said the nonresponse bias was too high, meaning that those who responded had “significantly different social, economic and housing characteristics from those who did not.” The nonresponse rate was highest from people with lower income and lower educational attainment and non-homeowners.
The Census Bureau plans to release the experimental estimates in November in place of the standard one-year survey. The estimates, which will have limited data and geographies, will use an alternative weighting system in hopes of compensating for the nonresponse bias. The bureau said it still tentatively plans to release its standard five-year survey data sets for 2016 through 2020 this winter.