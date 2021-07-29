The Owners at the Black Cat: The Black Cat may have gone dark during the pandemic, but it never went silent. Nearly every week, the Owners — a new band featuring the club’s owners, Dante and Catherine Ferrando, along with longtime Black Cat staffers Laura Harris and Al Budd — rehearsed inside the empty venue, filling the room with a tuneful punk aura that resembled something like normalcy. For the band itself, that flame burned warmly and easily — in part because “we had the best practice space ever,” says Catherine Ferrando, gesturing toward the club’s main stage, the spot where the Owners wrote all their songs, recorded their demo and live-streamed their first performance at the Black Cat’s 27th anniversary celebration in February. And yes, the Owners have deep punk résumés — members have played in Ignition, Ex Hex, the Shirks and more — but does their collective club-work make them better as a band? “It’s a weird question because we’re also both couples who have been together a long time,” says Budd. “And we’ve all worked together forever, too. So yeah, that’s far out.” 8 p.m. $15.