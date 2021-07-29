There were reports of downed trees and wires in Montgomery and Fairfax counties.
One person was hurt after trying to move a tree out of the road on Clara Barton Parkway near the Cabin John Parkway, officials in Montgomery County said. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.
It was the second time this week that heavy storms hit the D.C. region, causing power outages and downing wires and trees.
Forecasters were calling for a possibility of severe weather again Thursday, with potential strong wind gusts and rain. The Capital Weather Gang said the scattered thunderstorms may reach the D.C. region in the mid- to late afternoon and that some of them “could be severe with damaging winds, hail and perhaps a tornado.”