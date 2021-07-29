Drug deaths are not rare in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, and Lambert knew the risk as well as anyone. She was 34, but had attended so many friends’ funerals that she sometimes felt much older. She herself had taken the hard road from tying off in gas station bathrooms to brewing coffee at 12-step meetings, and knew how easy it was to stray. Yet she was astonished and alarmed that Horton, a thriving electrician who had been clean for four years, would return to heroin.