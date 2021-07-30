“To come out and say you’re a teacher on the right is almost as dangerous as … going through Germany in the 1930s and saying, ‘I’m Jewish.’ It’s gotten that bad,” Perry, a history teacher, said, referring to the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews — including an estimated 180,000 German Jews — were systematically murdered by the Nazis.
Virginia Wins PAC, which Youngkin started, is Perry’s largest donor, contributing $3,000 to the $10,583 she has raised for her campaign.
The Virginia Democratic Party called on the state Republican Party and Youngkin to pull their support of Perry’s campaign and condemn the remarks.
“Minimizing the Holocaust is inexcusable,” Grant Fox, communications director for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement.
Nationally, several Republican politicians have recently made Nazi comparisons in connection with policies they disagree with. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Washington state legislator Jim Walsh have compared coronavirus vaccination policies to Nazi policies.
“It was never my intention to be disrespectful,” Perry said in a statement a day after the event. “I wish I could go back and express what I said differently, to more accurately convey the fear and intimidation I and many of my fellow teachers have felt in the face of the political activists calling us racists and saying they wish we were dead.”
Perry said that she has one Jewish grandparent. She said she has been called a Nazi “just because I don’t agree with the far-left agenda invading our schools.”
Perry is running against Democrat Irene Shin, who won the Democratic nomination over incumbent Ibraheem S. Samirah in the June primary election. In a statement, Shin said she was horrified by her opponents’ comments.
“Perry’s comments are disqualifying,” Shin said. “She clearly does not embody the values of the 86th District and should not represent our community in elected office.”
Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who is Jewish, said the comment demonstrated a lack of understanding of history.
“This gross display of antisemitism is completely unacceptable, nor should it be used in our political discourse,” Filler-Corn said in a statement on Facebook.
The Virginia Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Youngkin’s campaign declined to directly comment on his support for Perry.
“Julie has said she wishes she had expressed her point differently and we agree,” the campaign said in a statement. “She’s absolutely right that teachers who don’t support the radical left-wing political agenda that [Democratic governor candidate Terry] McAuliffe is forcing into classrooms have been targeted, bullied and intimidated.”
A spokeswoman for McAuliffe, Christina Freundlich, did not comment on Youngkin’s reference to McAuliffe’s agenda but said his Youngkin’s refusal to condemn Perry’s remark was “shameful and disqualifying.”
“What’s worse is that he is bankrolling her campaign and fighting to empower this dangerous antisemitism in Virginia,” Freundlich said.