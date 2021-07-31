When she emerged 30 minutes later from the office, she recounted how she found herself starting to cry as she talked about her father’s death. McCarthy’s aide expressed sympathy, but also noted how difficult it would be to create any new national remembrance day. What the aide wanted to know most, it turned out, was whether Brooks would support U.S. officials suing China for the economic damage wrought by the virus. McCarthy’s office did not respond to requests to comment.