According to Anne Arundel County police, Koilpillai’s boyfriend had reported her missing. He had come to her home on July 25 and called police, saying there was apparent blood inside and that Koilpillai could not be found.
Officers searched the house before finding her body outside. She had suffered apparent trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Detectives said her car was missing.
An autopsy the next day determined that she had died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries, police said. Detectives said her killing was planned and was not from random violence.
During their investigation, which included interviews with witnesses, police developed her son as a person of interest in the case. They found him and Koilpillai’s car in Leesburg on July 26. Police said he had a fresh cut on his right hand and would not explain how he had gotten it.
Among recovered evidence, police said they had seized what appeared to be the murder weapon. Anne Arundel County Forensic Services tested the weapon, and on Friday, results came back indicating that Koilpillai and her son’s DNA were on the edged weapon.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Beavers on the same day and took him into custody without incident on Saturday at a home in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road in Leesburg. He was taken into Loudoun County Sheriff’s custody pending extradition to Anne Arundel County, police said.
It is not clear if Beavers has an attorney. Maryland court records do not list one for him
Police continue to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731 or anonymously through a tip line (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, the P3Tips app on mobile phones or online at at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.