Through the program, called STAY DC, tenants can apply for money that helps cover rent and utility bills dating back to April 1, 2020, and three months of future rent. Under the city’s rules, landlords can file for an eviction only for nonpayment of rent 60 days after a STAY DC application is turned in or if they can explain why the tenant is not eligible for the program.
“Evictions do not move forward if you have an application in," City Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) at a news conference in front of the Department of Housing and Community Development Resource Center in Anacostia. "So I’m encouraging everybody, please get your application in so we can help you and your household.”
D.C. officials estimate that roughly 40,000 people within the city’s limits are eligible for STAY (Stronger Together by Assisting You) DC. As of Monday, 8,000 applications had been approved, and about 15,000 applications were pending, Bonds said.
The program, which launched in April, is powered by around $200 milllion federally allocated dollars for rent relief. The District has until Sept. 30 to spend $130 million of it, otherwise it risks losing the remaining money under Treasury Department rules.
As of July 30, the program distributed $53.2 million in rent relief and $1.5 million in utility relief, said Natalia Vanegas, a spokeswoman for Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Bonds said Monday the District projects it will be able to meet the end-of-September, use-it-or-lose-it deadline.
Renter Tatiyana Graham, 26, who appeared at the news conference, said when the pandemic began she wasn’t able to go in for either her security job or her second job at &pizza. She also had to stay home with her two kids, ages 5 and 7, whose schools had switched to remote learning to make sure they turned in their school assignments. Without work, she had trouble paying the $1,175 in monthly rent for their home in Anacostia where they’ve lived for about four years.
She said she turned in an application for STAY DC on April 13. After its approval on May 19, she received about $11,000, which was more than enough cover her back rent. Her landlord texted her to let her know that she didn’t owe any more money.
“When I’d seen the amount, I cried," Graham said. "Me and my kids were really excited.”
Tenant advocate groups had previously outlined numerous paperwork requirements, translation issues and technical glitches that have made it more difficult for tenants to get their application submitted and approved. Last week, the Council for Court Excellence (CCE) — a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic organization that works to enhance the D.C. justice system — sent a letter to the D.C. Department of Human Services suggesting changes to the program’s website.
Speaking at the news conference, Cliff Beckford, the executive director of Lydia’s House, a nonprofit organization that helps provide social services and emotional support to lower-income and at-risk families, said: “We recognize that there’s a great deal of challenge sometimes in getting the information to you that you need, but that’s what we’re here for.” The organization has partnered with the city to make sure eligible tenants are able to fill out the application.
On Monday, ambassadors in bright green shirts that read, “Mayor Bowser has your back," also ran down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE to stop people in their cars and tell them how to apply for rental assistance. They set up a tent outside D.C.'s Department of Housing and Community Development Resource Center to walk eligible tenants through the application step-by-step. La’Ree Taylor, STAY DC’s outreach manager, said ambassadors will continue to go to high-traffic areas to help people complete their applications.
“The message is simple but important: We’ve got your back, D.C.," said Drew Hubbard, the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development deputy director for operations. “Apply now and let us help you.”