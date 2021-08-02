Renter Tatiyana Graham, 26, who appeared at the news conference, said when the pandemic began she wasn’t able to go in for either her security job or her second job at &pizza. She also had to stay home with her two kids, ages 5 and 7, whose schools had switched to remote learning to make sure they turned in their school assignments. Without work, she had trouble paying the $1,175 in monthly rent for their home in Anacostia where they’ve lived for about four years.