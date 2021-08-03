The rally was organized by the Declaration for American Democracy, a coalition of activist and advocacy groups supporting the For the People Act, and is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. near the Robert Taft Memorial.
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), the bill’s lead authors in the Senate and House are also expected to attend, as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chairwoman of the Senate committee overseeing election issues.
Jana Morgan, the coalition’s director, said in a statement that the time to pass this legislation is “quickly diminishing.”
“It is critical that this legislation is enacted before the 2022 midterm elections and before partisan maps that would disenfranchise voters for the next decade, especially voters of color, are drawn,” Morgan said. “We call on Sen. [Charles] Schumer to delay Senate recess until the bill is sent to the president’s desk.”
The For the People Act has stalled in the 50-50 Senate because of the filibuster, which has prevented Democrats from pushing this legislation through without Republican support. Activists have been turning up pressure on Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), two Democratic lawmakers opposed to ending the filibuster.
Congressional Democrats and progressive activists have increased their calls to protect voting rights and challenge new and proposed state voting restrictions.
The Poor People’s Campaign held a demonstration Monday where prominent civil rights leaders the Revs. Jesse L. Jackson and William J. Barber II were among about 200 people arrested outside the Capitol protesting to end the filibuster, to protect and expand voting rights, to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and for “fair and respectful treatment” of immigrants.
Three members of Congress and activists have also been arrested during demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol.
State legislators and activists are also scheduled to march from the National Museum of African American History and Culture to Lafayette Square on Wednesday to demand President Biden increases his pressure on senators to protect voting rights.
This story will be updated.