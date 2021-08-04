Most D.C. government agencies that fall under the purview of the mayor, rather than the elected attorney general, either worked in person throughout the pandemic (such as police officers and trash collectors) or required employees to resume working in person last month. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has not required vaccines for employees, though she has said she is discussing the matter with the labor unions that represent city workers.
Fairfax County is the first jurisdiction in the region to require vaccination against the coronavirus for all of its 12,500-person workforce.
