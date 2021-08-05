Final weekend at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: National Museum of Women in the Arts: The National Museum of Women in the Arts stands out from Washington’s other museums: It’s the only one that centers the work of female artists, with Chakaia Booker, Judy Chicago, Frida Kahlo and Amy Sherald among the highlights of the permanent collection. Its 1908 building is due for a much-needed refresh, which will expand exhibition space and create a new gallery while overhauling its lighting and climate systems. Unfortunately, that means the museum will be closed for two years. A robust schedule of online programming is planned, but nothing compares to seeing paintings and sculptures in person. The museum is open through Aug. 8, with free admission for all. Tickets for Sunday have already been claimed, so move quickly if you’d like to take one final stroll through the collection. Open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Free.