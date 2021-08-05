The National Museum of Women in the Arts is closing for renovation. Here’s what to see before it does.
’Twelfth Night’ at the D.C. War Memorial: Clear out one of your remaining midsummer’s nights for an outdoor performance of a Shakespeare classic. (Apologies for misleading, but “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is not said production.) The debut production of local theater troupe Her Majesty & Sons is an adaptation of “Twelfth Night” that has been reworked to be set in the 1970s, with the D.C. War Memorial serving as the stage. The cast includes troupe founders Anna DiGiovanni and Rachel Felstein, whose local credits include productions at the Studio Theatre, Taffety Punk and Rorschach Theatre, while director Séamus Miller has acted in Shakespearean comedies at the Shakespeare Theatre and directed tragedies for the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Curtain at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5-8 and 12-15. $10-$25.
Raga at the Reach at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center’s ongoing series of free festivals focuses on the culture and heritage of India this weekend, thanks to District of Raga, a monthly concert series dedicated to Indian classical music. The tightly curated three-day program kicks off with an arts market, followed by live music and dance performances, a Bollywood/Bhangara dance class, and a film screening of “Raga: A Film Journey to the Soul of India.” Through Saturday. Free.
‘Top Gun’ at the U.S. Navy Memorial: The outdoor movie series at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Penn Quarter focuses on movies in which the U.S. Navy has a featured role. And while “The Hunt for Red October” (Sept. 2) or “A Few Good Men” (Aug. 26) might draw viewers, the biggest hit on the schedule is “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise as a pilot — sorry, “a naval aviator” — who gets his dream shot at Top Gun, flying against the best fighter pilots in the world. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics, but leave the volleyballs at home. 8:30 p.m. Free.
Extended hours at Glenstone Museum: Glenstone Museum’s summer hours have been extended through Sep. 5, meaning visitors can wander the grounds until 7 p.m. Visitors must schedule a visit on the Glenstone Museum website in advance to participate, but there is guaranteed admission to the museum while the ground remain open, giving visitors more time to see the Faith Ringgold exhibition. However, the pavilions and cafe will close at 5 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Through Sept. 5. Free.
Friday, Aug. 6
Otakon: The annual anime convention returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center after a year off, armed with new covid-19 policies, including required mask-wearing throughout the public areas. Otakon brings its signature flair and appreciation for East Asian popular culture under one roof, including cosplay costume contests; an artist alley and art show; a gaming hall full of vintage video games; an AMV (anime music videos) contest; scores of vendors in the Dealers Hall; interactive fan panels covering topics ranging from advice for older fans wading into new anime offerings to the intersection of parenting and cosplay; and guests such as voice actors Laura Post and Joe Zieja. Through Sunday. $40 to $60 per day; $50 to $100 full weekend; Children 8 and younger, free.
OutWrite 2021 at DC Center for the LGBT Community: The District’s own LGBTQ literary festival kicks off its 10th anniversary with a reading, moderated by librarian and writer Derrick Jefferson and featuring writers such as Rasha Abdulhadi and Stephanie K. Brownell. This year’s OutWrite festival features more than 80 authors and a range of workshops, panels and readings, including queer and transgender poets on gender; queer writers discussing their tabletop game books; and Black writers on imagination, liberation and joy. A virtual bookstore, in partnership with Loyalty Bookstores, features writers from this year’s festival. Co-chaired by local poets Marlena Chertock and Malik Thompson, OutWrite is virtual, like last year, with 25 events encapsulating and celebrating the diversity of queer literature. Through Sunday. Free.
Anacostia Community Museum reopens: The only Smithsonian museum east of the Anacostia has reopened after 14 months of closure and a robust slate of virtual programming. The museum’s featured exhibition is an expanded version of “Food For The People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington,” which examines food insecurity and how the problem has been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. Times vary. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Hannibal Buress at the Capital Turnaround: You might know comedian Hannibal Buress from his long-running role on “Broad City,” the hilarious on-the-road stories shared on his podcast “Handsome Rambler,” or the dry, occasionally surreal sense of humor shared on stand-up specials, such as last year’s “Miami Nights.” (Some might also recognize him as the comedian who brought the rumors about Bill Cosby to a wider audience in 2014.) Buress visits Washington this week for a pair of shows inaugurating the Capital Turnaround, a historic streetcar barn across from the Navy Yard that’s been given new life as a performance and event space, booked by the team behind Jammin’ Java, Union Stage and other venues. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $35 to $75.
3 Stars Brewing Company’s Ninth Anniversary: 3 Stars Brewing has become a fixture in Washington over the last decade, with its beers available from dive bars to Nationals Park. Its early focus on dark and funky beers has expanded to embrace easy-drinking sours and an Italian-style pilsner. Its brewing facility in upper Northeast has expanded, too, with a large new indoor bar and event space, as well as an extended patio that sprouted during the pandemic. The brewery marks its ninth anniversary with an all-day party featuring a special lineup of five new beers, DJs and bands. Tickets include a barbecue cookout, swag and one beverage. Noon to 8 p.m. $25.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at the Anthem: After almost 17 months, the Anthem is finally close to reopening. And who’s been chosen to be the first act on stage at the city’s most prestigious music venue? Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The all-seated show at the Anthem should appeal to those who remember the days of “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” as well as younger fans who know Valli from “Grease” and his appearances on “The Sopranos.” 8 p.m. $55-$125.
Mid City’s Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale: For the 22nd year, businesses up and down U Street and 14th Street are moving outdoors for one of the city’s largest outdoor sales. The Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale features 50 businesses, mixing notable brick and mortar destinations, such as Miss Pixie’s, with pop-ups from local makers. If all the shopping makes you hungry, restaurants such as Commissary and Cork and Fork are offering food and drink specials, which include a buy-one-get-one-free cocktail deal from Chicken and Whiskey. Through Sunday. Free.
The Dog Games at Barkhaus: Your dog probably hasn’t been paying as much attention to the Olympics as you have over the last few weeks, but you can still enjoy the thrill of competition together during the Dog Games at Alexandria’s Barkhaus, a bar and park for canines. Expect competitions throughout the day, prizes for dogs who perform tricks, and a costume contest where dogs are encouraged to wear their favorite national outfits. (Were you really going to keep your dachshund’s lederhosen in a box until Oktoberfest?) Dogs receive medals, humans receive food and drink specials. Dogs must be registered before attending Barkhaus, which can be completed on the website. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Water Lantern Festival at National Harbor: After a rough year, the annual Water Lantern Festival at National Harbor will help you relax and recenter. For the centerpiece of the event, guests write their hopes, goals or remembrances on wood and rice paper lanterns, which are lit with an LED candle before being set afloat in the harbor at sunset. The buildup to the launch includes music, meditation, food trucks and lawn games. (Organizers say all lanterns are collected after the event, and don’t pollute the environment.) Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. $25.99 in advance; $40 day of event.
Monday, Aug. 9
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week: The last two Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Weeks saw hundreds of participants shift their focus away from dining rooms and offer set-price meals for delivery, takeout and patio service. This summer’s edition, however, is moving back toward an on-premise experience: Of the 220 restaurants taking part, barely half — 111 — are offering delivery, according to the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, while 83 offer “To Go” meals designed to be eaten at home. The format is the same: Three-course lunch or brunch costs $22, while a three-course dinner is $35 or $55, depending on how fancy you want to get. Some restaurants will also offer cocktail pairings. Restaurants that offer Restaurant Week To Go have two options: $60 or $100 for two people, or $100 or $200 for four. Highlights include an early look at Bombay Club, which is reopening Aug. 2 after an extensive makeover, and new faces from Tom Sietsema’s most recent dining guide, such as Spice Kraft Indian Bistro, Cranes and Shibuya Eatery. Through Aug. 15. $22 to $55; $60 to $200 for Restaurant Week To Go.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Wes Anderson screenings at Pentagon Row: Bury yourself in the immersive, colorful world of Wes Anderson’s films as the season shifts from summer to fall. This week’s screening features Anderson’s 2004 film “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” the titular character played by Bill Murray. A selection of Anderson’s storied filmography plays out most Wednesdays through September 22. Bring a chair or blanket and get some drinks and food from a Pentagon Row restaurant. 8 p.m. Free.