A challenging aspect of the Washington theater scene is that, unlike New York, the area’s biggest theaters are spread across multiple jurisdictions with a patchwork of regulations. D.C. requires masking indoors, but businesses in Shirlington, a few minutes drive down 395 in Virginia, have no statewide mandate. That didn’t deter Signature Theatre, founded in Arlington in 1989, from joining the coalition. “Signature’s audience actually comes from all over the Metro area,” says Maggie Boland, Signature’s managing director. “We, of course, are deeply rooted in our Virginia neighborhood and in the Commonwealth, but we also really think about our audience as being regional, not specifically only Virginia. And so we’re not concerned about having mandates in place that are a little different from what the state is requiring because, again, we think it’s in the best interest of our audiences and our artists and our staff.”