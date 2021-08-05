The water advisory is for the following neighborhoods: Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park.
D.C. Water officials said the advisory to boil water for those neighborhoods is likely to be in place until Friday, as crews will be running tests Thursday and Friday to ensure the water is safe to drink and use for cooking.
The problem was caused Wednesday afternoon when crews were working on repairing a leak in a 36-inch line near 13th Street and Spring Road in Northwest, and the “pressure dropped on another part of the line,” said Vincent Morris, a spokesman for D.C. Water.
If pressure drops for “long enough,” he said, it “creates the possibility that bacteria outside the water line could seep in.”
Morris said “there was no contamination of the system” but a “loss of pressure only, which prompted the alert.”
“We’re advising people to not drink the water if you live in these areas during this period while we’re running the test to be on the safe side,” Morris said. “For everyone else in the city, it’s just business as normal.”
D.C. Water officials said in their statement that “bacteria and other disease-causing contamination such as viruses and parasites can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.” Infants, young children, the elderly and those with severely compromised immune systems could be at more risk. Anyone who experiences any of these symptoms is advised to get medical help.
Customers can go to the interactive map of D.C. Water to search for their address to see if they are affected.
Officials at D.C. Water said customers who are in the impacted areas should do the following:
* Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory. * Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling. * Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling. * Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool. * Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.
Residents who are under the boil-water advisory are also advised that cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing and cooking food, washing fruits and vegetables, making baby formula and ice and giving water to pets.
Officials said residents who are impacted should “not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.”