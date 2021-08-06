Once they receive two days of “clear samples," officials said they’ll lift the boil-water advisory.
Residents in the following neighborhoods are advised to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it — Edgewood, Brookland, Brentwood, Fort Lincoln, Langdon, Riggs Park, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park.
DC Water officials said the general area of impact for the boil-water advisory is east of North Capitol Street, west of Eastern Avenue, South of New Hampshire Avenue, and north of New York Avenue.
Area residents can check if they’re in the area on DC Water’s interactive map or call the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400. Customers outside this area can continue normal water use.
The boil-water advisory was put in place as a precautionary measure on Wednesday afternoon after there was a “temporary loss of pressure” when crews were working to fix a leak in a 36-inch line near 13th Street and Spring Road NW, according to DC Water officials.
Crews are working to fix that line and also do road repairs in the area because the water leak “eroded the roadway and caused it to buckle,” DC Water officials said. Some roads in that area are closed as crews are at work.
While residents have running water, officials said, they’re advising that they boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking because bacteria could have gotten into the lines.
DC Water crews have also opened hydrants in the area to “flush the distribution system by circulating fresh water through the system,” officials said.