While the Little League season has returned, there are still some pandemic-related changes to the game and Regionals schedule. Most of the kids have been vaccinated and only have to be tested at the beginning of the tournament for covid-19. However, the four 11-year-olds on the team, who aren’t eligible yet to receive a vaccine, have to get tested every other day. If any of the team members test positive at the tournament for the coronavirus, the entire team has to be sent home.