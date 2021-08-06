It’s a bit faster than most 11 and 12-year-olds can pitch, though there are a few who are up to that speed, she said Thursday. But she wants the boys to be prepared for anything in Bristol. In the evening, the team will also prepare for some slower pitches that can be hard to hit, like the sliders and curveballs.
“These pitches are going to get bad,” she told players, as they huddled up before practice. They listened closely to her, nodding their heads and meeting her eyes as she told the team players what they would practice for the day.
Capitol City Little League has been around since 1986. This year’s all-star squad formed in June, but most of the kids have known each other since they were 5 or 6-years-old. In July, the team played against other District All-Star Teams in a tournament and remain undefeated, 7-0. This weekend, they’re driving to Bristol to face other teams from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in a Regional tournament. If they win, they’ll head off to Williamsport, Penn., for the Little League World Series.
Nationally, roughly 27 percent of youth sports teams are coached by women, according to the Aspen Institute, one of the few organizations that collects such data. And women coach sports that are typically viewed as more feminine, such as gymnastics, dance and cheer, according to a survey conducted by the organization in 2019. Less than 35 percent of female coaches are involved in baseball, softball, martial arts and other sports that are viewed as more masculine. Little League Baseball and Softball did not return messages seeking comment.
“There 100 percent should be more woman coaches,” Bates said. “There’s no reason for there not to be.”
Few teams make it that far, but even fewer of the Little League Baseball teams are managed by women.
Most of the time, people are supportive, Bates said, but there are a few times she’ll notice an umpire talk to one of the male assistant coaches instead of her, even though she’s the manager of the team, or she’s heard people ask, “What’s the team mom doing out there?”
“I think women I have seen coaching come in with an intensity that equals anybody else, but also have this softer, positive approach,” she said. “That’s my experience with the women I’ve dealt with, and I know a positive approach is very important.”
Bates got into coaching and managing Little League Baseball about seven years ago, around the time her son, Cameron Bates, started playing Little League Baseball. Outside of coaching, she is the executive director of a nonprofit, called Shattering Glass, that focuses on combating gender discrimination. Growing up, she played a variety of sports, like soccer and softball, and the coaches always had a great impact on her. She loves coaching kids because throughout the game, you can teach them life lessons like how to pick each other up, she said.
On the field, Maury Branch, 12, was preparing to bat. Over by the pitching mound, Bates told Branch to move his feet a bit — he needed to adjust his stance and lift the bat further up. The goal, she told them, is to make this type of stance muscle memory, so Branch spends fewer seconds swinging his bat after a pitch is made. Immediately, the 12-year-old made the adjustment, and once he was ready, Bates dropped the ball into the pitching machine. Branch swung his bat, hitting the baseball past second base and toward the outfield.
“Way to go, Maury,” Bates called out.
Branch said later that part of why he likes working with Bates so much — or Coach Nicole, as he calls her — is because she works to lift up all the players on the team.
“Like the confidence she has in us is just unprecedented,” said Branch, who has played baseball since he was 3-years-old. “She has lots of confidence in us and gives us that reminder of what we’re here to do.”
Her son, Cameron, 12, said his mom’s aggressiveness is part of what sticks out about her as a coach. While he’s become a better player, he said from the dugout it’s become weird because he has “to call her coach, and not mom.”
A lot of the boys have had a difficult time getting back into the game because of the pandemic, Bates said. Last season of Little League Baseball in the District was canceled to slow the spread of the coronavirus, so the typical social interaction that would come with practice didn’t happen over the last year. The boys were harder on themselves when they started playing again, Bates said.
“Baseball’s a mental game, so you kind of have to manage the minds a lot to begin with,” Bates said. “Most of the kids … were emotionally raw, and beating up on themselves. It was rewarding to, you know, pick them up.”
While the Little League season has returned, there are still some pandemic-related changes to the game and Regionals schedule. Most of the kids have been vaccinated and only have to be tested at the beginning of the tournament for covid-19. However, the four 11-year-olds on the team, who aren’t eligible yet to receive a vaccine, have to get tested every other day. If any of the team members test positive at the tournament for the coronavirus, the entire team has to be sent home.
The boys are mostly just happy to be able to play together again, said Chip Unruh, a father of one of the players who helps out during morning practices.
“Covid just kind of drifts away,” Unruh said, adding that it helps the sport by nature is already more socially distanced compared to other sports. Most of the players usually are standing more than 6 feet apart on the outfield.
Near the end of the morning practice, the boys ran back over to the dugout to start picking up their gear and meet their parents in the seats or in their cars. Bates reminded each of them to wear pants instead of shorts to the evening practice. It would be their last official practice before they begin competing in Bristol on Aug. 8. Bates planned to write a closing speech for the boys that she would share at the day’s evening practice.
“I’ll be proud no matter what. It’s important that they go up and have fun and leave it all on the field. That’s my hope for them,” she said of what she would write in her speech.
She paused, then added: “And again, to remind them, that we will be the best behaved team in Bristol. That’s the mom in me.”