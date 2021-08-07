About 4,200 households in Queens Chapel, Michigan Park, North Michigan Park, Chillum Station and Terra Cotta remained under the notice until at least Sunday, and residents were advised to boil their water before drinking or cooking. That will give time for crews to continue testing the water after a sample tested positive for bacteria on Friday.
Customers can go to the interactive map at D.C. Water’s site to search for their address to see if they are affected.
The advisory was put in place on Thursday out of an abundance of caution after a “temporary loss of pressure,” when crews were working Wednesday to fix a leak in a 36-inch line near 13th Street and Spring Road NW in the Petworth area, D.C. Water officials said.
The line was fixed by midday Friday. Repairs to roadways that buckled due to the water leak also were completed.
It takes two consecutive days of negative samples in order for officials to lift such a notice. On Thursday, D.C. Water officials collected samples from 10 locations under the boil-water advisory for analysis. On Friday, one sample tested positive for coliform bacteria, extending the notice until at least Sunday in the area with the positive test.
Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment and used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful, bacteria may be present, according to the D.C. Water website. The other nine samples tested negative, allowing officials to lift the notice in those areas.
Residents in areas where the notice was lifted, can use tap water after running cold-water for 10 minutes to flush out water sitting in the pipes during the advisory. After, they can return to normal water usage.
Officials expect to have an update Sunday morning.