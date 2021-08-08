The announcement comes after the band dropped out of two previous tour dates — New York on Aug. 4 and Boston on Aug. 5 — after “an individual on the band’s team” tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the band said in a statement on Aug. 4. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and between shows.”
In a nod to their absence, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo covered their hit song “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” at New York’s Citi Field on Wednesday night.
Sunday’s announcement came as fans were anxiously posting to the Hella Mega Tour’s Facebook page, wondering if one of the tour’s three headliners would be playing.
“So glad we got Atlanta tickets!!! I only wanted to see FOB. I probably wouldn’t have bothered to go to the other two if it was free,” one fan wrote on the page.
“Fall Out Boy pulling out of the Hella Mega Tour hours before the show tonight is going to be my villain origin story,” joked another fan.
Even after the announcement, some fans were still excitedly posting on Twitter that they were en route to see Fall Out Boy, seemingly unaware that the band would not be playing.
In an email to ticket holders, the Nationals said fans could request a refund through an online portal. All requests must be made by 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, hours after the cancellation was announced. (Ticketholders also received an email earlier in the day announcing that the show would begin 30 minutes earlier.)
The Hella Mega Tour was originally announced in 2019 and scheduled for 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic. Now, as covid-19 cases surge nationwide as a result of low vaccination rates in some areas and the emergence of the Delta variant, concerts continue to remain in flux.
Last month, the Foo Fighters delayed a show at the Los Angeles Forum after a member of its organization tested positive. Meanwhile, some Hella Mega Tour ticket holders decided to bail on the show out of an abundance of caution.
Representatives for Fall Out Boy, Ticketmaster and Live Nation did not respond to The Washington Post’s requests for comment Sunday afternoon.