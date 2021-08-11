Luis Maya, a spokesman for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), said it got the call on the broken water main at about 4 a.m. and crews went to the area and closed off part of the roadway.
“He drove through the cones and closed-off zone and then when he realized it was too late,” Maya said.
He said the sinkhole was between 8- to 12-feet wide, “plenty deep to cover the vehicle.”
Local fire officials said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The road remains closed, and it’s not clear when it will reopen, police said. Maya said about 50 customers were without service, which is expected to be restored by midnight Thursday.