In Maryland and the District, Pepco said about 170 customers were without power, mainly along 16th Street and in Brightwood and Cleveland Park in Northwest.
No time was given as to when customers’ power would be restored.
On the roadways, part of Leesburg Pike is closed Wednesday morning between Lisle Ave and Old Dominion Drive in Falls Church because of downed trees and power lines, according to Fairfax County Police. Officials said the road closure is expected to last through the morning commute, and they are advising drivers to avoid the area.
In Prince George’s County, officials said a utility problem has closed part of MD 214 in both directions near Harry S. Truman Drive. It’s not clear how long the road will stay closed.
On Metro, service was restored on part of the Orange Line after the strong storms knocked out power at one of its stations.
Dozens of residents were displaced after a lightning strike Tuesday evening at their condo complex on Millhaven Place in the Germantown area. Officials said lightning hit the three-story building and started a fire on the roof and attic area.
No one was seriously hurt, but about a dozen of the units suffered damage, displacing 25 people, according to county fire officials. The damage was estimated to be about $2.5 million.
In the District, lightning started a fire at a home on Douglas Street NE, and trees fell on houses on Burns Street NE, according to the D.C. fire department. In Southeast Washington, a tree toppled onto a house in the 1100 block of Chaplin Street.
No injuries were reported in any of the storm-related incidents in the city. In Northern Virginia, officials reported more than a dozen trees down in the city of Falls Church. The fallen trees brought down electric wires, officials said.
More than three-fifths of an inch of rain fell at Reagan National Airport. A wind gust was reported at 41 mph.
The storms came as temperatures soared into the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon and eventually reached 103 degrees, making for one of the hottest days the region has seen so far this summer.
Forecasters with the Post’s Capital Weather Gang are calling for hot temperatures again Wednesday. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees, and there’s a daily chance of storms through the weekend.