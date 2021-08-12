DCBX Summer Latin Festivalsito at the Eaton Hotel: This four-day celebration of bachata, salsa, kizomba and zouk dancing was once known as the D.C. Bachata Congress, but it’s expanded to be so much more. Serious dancers can pay for afternoon workshops with award-winning instructors from around the country, while fun-seekers can hop between four ballrooms of dancing on Friday and Saturday nights, rooftop parties, movies and after-parties that run until 6 a.m. All attendees must take a covid-19 rapid test to participate. Admission to dances on Thursday and Sunday are $25 each, while Friday and Saturday are $40. A pass with admission to all 30 workshops and four nights of dancing is $189; daily passes for instruction and evening dancing are $109.
Friday, Aug. 13
The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: Monster trucks! Demolition Derbies! Midway rides! Adorable baby animals! After a year off for social distancing, county fair season is returning. The Montgomery and Arlington fairs open over the next week — Montgomery on Friday, Arlington on Wednesday — with some safety precautions in place, and many events taking place outdoors. Montgomery County’s is closer to a traditional agricultural-centered fair, with 4-H horse shows and barns full of animal exhibits, as well as drag and NASCAR racing, chain saw carving demos, magicians and pig races. Check websites for information about advance ticket purchases to avoid waiting in lines, and note that some events, including monster trucks, have additional fees. Through Aug. 21. $12-$15, ages 11 and younger free. Tickets for rides and special events vary.
Final weekend of the Lubber Run Concert Series: Lubber Run has hosted live music since 1969, when the first stage was erected in a glen of this shady Arlington park. This weekend marks the final shows of its annual summer series, and if you haven’t ventured out for o of the free performances yet, the schedule is a microcosm of what makes Lubber Run so interesting. Friday’s concert features the Grandsons, a veteran local group that comfortably eases between rip-roaring New Orleans funk, horn-driven rockabilly and classic country. Saturday brings the National Chamber Ensemble, with a style of music you don’t expect to hear at alfresco series. Sunday starts bright and early with the Rainbow Rock Band, who use catchy songs to teach young fans about colors, shapes and other educational topics. (Your kids don’t have to know that they’re learning while dancing.) No reservations are required, and picnics are encouraged. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. Free.
The Late Shift: REFRESH at Torpedo Factory Art Center: Torpedo’s after-hours series returns with an evening of art, music, performances and artist talks. The community art project called “A Year In,” which allows participants to share how covid-19 impacted them personally and artistically, will be on display all evening, with an hour-long reception and artist talk discussing the exhibition. All visitors are required to wear a mask. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free.
True crime and horror book swap at Slash Run: The spooky chakras aligned for this true crime and horror themed book swap, which is taking place on Friday the 13th. Find new and old horror fiction from writers such as Stephen King, take your pick of a true crime book or find a book that perfectly blends real life atrocities and visceral prose. Participants do not need to bring books, but organizers request you register for the event beforehand so “[we] know how many books we need.” 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Congregation at Union Stage: Congregation was one of the brightest spots in the burgeoning local soul-jazz scene at the turn of the millennium, drawing inspiration from Stevie Wonder and Gil Scott-Heron. The Post’s Mike Joyce, reviewing the group’s debut, “Urban Philosophy,” said the songs “conjure a time in pop music when funk, soul and jazz happily commingled.” Congregation went on to open for Jamiroquai, De La Soul and Tom Tom Club, among others, before dissolving in the early 2000s. The group reunited just before the pandemic, and they’re performing a special show at Union Stage. 8 p.m. $15-$20.
Saturday, Aug. 14
A Tribute to Marvin Gaye with Raheem DeVaughn and Friends: It’s been 50 years since D.C. native Marvin Gaye released “What’s Going On,” an astounding collection of introspective soul that’s widely considered one of the greatest albums of all time. An all-star collection of D.C. talent, including R&B king Raheem DeVaughn, neo-soul/hip-hop crooner Eric Roberson, funky, soulful songwriter Yazarah and the Chuck Brown Band join forces at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center to offer their own takes on songs from across Gaye’s storied career. 8 p.m. $32-$127.
SausageFest 2021 at Wundergarten: It’s 100 degrees in the shade, and Oktoberfest is more than a month away, but NoMa’s Wunder Garten beer garden is itching to get started with fall festivals. The menu features sausages from the DoWGhaus pop-up and resident food truck Swizzler, and beers from Mid-Atlantic breweries, including D.C.'s own Right Proper and City State. Look from live music both days, DJs on Saturday night, and a special Yappy Hour from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with discounted beers for humans, and “treat flights” for dogs. Noon to midnight Saturday, Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
95 Live Festival at Gateway Pavilion: Don’t Mute D.C. is promoting this free festival of music, fashion and culture at the Gateway Pavilion in Congress Heights, so you know the music is going to be exemplary. The lineup includes a reunion of Mambo Sauce, the group behind the anthem “Welcome to D.C.,” plus Junk Yard Band, Rico Nasty and K. Michelle. Look for comedy sets; demos featuring Capital Combat Championship (C3) Wrestling; food from local chefs; vendors; and a cigar tent. 4 to 10 p.m. Free.
Take Me Out: 2000s Indie Dance Party at Black Cat: Black Cat’s legacy of cathartic, pitch-perfect dance parties continues with the return of “Take Me Out.” That means there’s a high chance your favorite band from middle or high school will make an appearance, whether you dabbled in The Strokes and Franz Ferdinand or opted for LCD Soundsystem and Chvrches. 9 p.m. $10 in advance, $15 day of the show.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Wonderland Ballroom Anniversary Party: Can you believe Wonderland Ballroom is 17 years old? Seventeen years of sweaty late-night DJ sets, and weekend afternoons spent sipping Delirium Tremens and listening to the jukebox, or shooting the breeze with friends on the patio. Wonderland celebrates its birthday this weekend with a marathon day that includes DJ sets by Eskimo and Retrospect, live brass-fueled go-go beats by the Experience Band and Show, the release of the new WonderDrop Lager, and an all-night happy hour. 11 a.m. to midnight. Free.
ABBA the concert at Wolf Trap: After a sold-out performance in 2019, Sweden’s ABBA The Concert, performed by the Visitors, returns, so you could say ... “here we go again.” Known as “the top ABBA tribute group in the world,” expect to hear (and sing along to) all your favorite ABBA songs, including “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo.” 8 p.m. $37.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Yappy Hour at Hook Hall: A dog-friendly happy hour sponsored by doggy daycare specialists District Dogs and Columbia Heights dog park advocates 11th and Bark, this event features a variety of ways to spoil your pooch, from Woof Woof Ice Cream and peanut butter snacks to doggy beer and puppachinos, as well as vendors selling colorful leashes and harnesses. Don’t worry, humans: There will be a selection of cold beverages for you to enjoy, too. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Arlington County Fair: Arlington might not have the monster trucks and rodeos that some other local county fairs offer, but it has two advantages: Admission is free, and it’s inside the Beltway. This year’s schedule includes goat yoga, crafting and petting zoos for kids, trivia in the beer garden, ax throwing, and music and dance performances, as well as a midway full of rides. Through Sunday. Free. Prices for rides and some activities vary.
Alice McDermott and Matthew Klam at Politics & Prose Live: Author Alice McDermott, known for books such as “Charming Billy” and “The Ninth Hour,” is in conversation with writer Matthew Klam in an event titled “What About The Baby?: Some Thoughts on The Art of Fiction.” McDermott offers her wisdom on the art of writing from a perspective of both writer and former teacher, including technical and grammatical advice as well as how to caters to readers. The conversation between McDermott and Klam will be streamed live, not held in-person. 8 p.m. Free.