Final weekend of the Lubber Run Concert Series: Lubber Run has hosted live music since 1969, when the first stage was erected in a glen of this shady Arlington park. This weekend marks the final shows of its annual summer series, and if you haven’t ventured out for o of the free performances yet, the schedule is a microcosm of what makes Lubber Run so interesting. Friday’s concert features the Grandsons, a veteran local group that comfortably eases between rip-roaring New Orleans funk, horn-driven rockabilly and classic country. Saturday brings the National Chamber Ensemble, with a style of music you don’t expect to hear at alfresco series. Sunday starts bright and early with the Rainbow Rock Band, who use catchy songs to teach young fans about colors, shapes and other educational topics. (Your kids don’t have to know that they’re learning while dancing.) No reservations are required, and picnics are encouraged. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. Free.