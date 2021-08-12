The number of White people in the U.S. fell for first time since 1790, according to new data from the 2020 Census.

This story will be updated.
More on the census
We answer your questions about the census with our comprehensive census coverage, including if the results can be trusted.
- Population growth across the United States was at the second-slowest pace in history, and the “places to be” have also shifted. Meanwhile, America’s developed areas are growing.
- D.C. continues to experience explosive growth over the past decade, while the state of California, known for its historic growth, has slowed to a virtual standstill.
- Population changes also dictate a change in politics. Here’s a breakdown of which states gain to lose electoral votes and clout in Congress.
- Historically, the census has never been delayed. But there have been past fears of an inaccurate count and results have been used to target minorities.
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.