“Our audiences have stuck by us with great solidarity over these last many months,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “As we welcome them back to the Kennedy Center and enjoy live performances once again, it is also our duty to ensure our patrons’ health and security, as well as the safety of our performers and staff. Working together we can get back to what we love — the arts — but we must reopen cautiously and responsibly. These new measures will reduce risk and help all arts venues maintain the forward momentum we are feeling right now.”
The Kennedy Center “is still working out the logistics and flow” of how visitors will show their proof of vaccination and negative tests along with identification, spokeswoman Eileen Andrews says. Those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children younger than 12, or have strong religious objections will need to show negative PCR tests taken within 48 hours (Ford’s) or 72 hours (Kennedy Center). Ford’s also will accept a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance.
Additionally, these policies do not apply to daytime visitors to Ford’s Theatre’s museum, or for certain indoor spaces at the Kennedy Center, such as the Hall of Nations and Hall of States. The policies are in effect through Oct. 31 at Ford’s Theatre; the Kennedy Center will reevaluate on a monthly basis.
READ MORE