Arndrea Waters King, Martin Luther King III’s wife and a leader of the march, points to the new elections law in Georgia that prohibits “any person” from giving food and water to anyone waiting to vote.
“We are at a critical, critical juncture in our nation. If we don’t have victories, which I believe that we will have, the impact will be felt for generations. This is that critical of an issue and a time,” Arndrea Waters King said in an interview. “If you have always, growing up, wondered if you would’ve marched with Martin Luther King Jr., my question now is: Are you marching now?”
Martin Luther King III said that he is expecting thousands to travel to Washington for the march, with other marches happening across the country, including in four other major cities, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Phoenix.
Those attending the march in Washington will gather at McPherson Square at 8 a.m. before starting the march at 9:45 a.m., according to organizers. The group will march past Black Lives Matter Plaza, the White House and the Washington Monument before rallying from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the National Museum of African American History and Culture at 15th Street NW and Constitution Avenue.
Leaders of the march all said the fight for voting rights must include addressing the lack of congressional representation for residents of the nation’s capital.
“Year after year, advocates travel to Washington, D.C., to fight against injustice and in favor of equality. And many of them leave without mentioning the largest stain on our democracy,” said Stasha Rhodes, the campaign manager for 51 for 51, a coalition fighting for D.C. statehood, and a march organizer. “We can’t talk about for the people without mentioning all the people, and that includes the residents of Washington, D.C.”
Other partners in the march include the Service Employees International Union, March for Our Lives and Indivisible, organizers said.
Despite several voting rights protests over the past months by civil rights leaders, low-wage workers, members of the clergy, state lawmakers and some Democratic senators, the Senate adjourned Wednesday for a month-long summer recess without more progress on voting rights legislation.
Voting rights advocates are supporting the For the People Act, a sweeping elections and ethics bill that would impose national standards for voting and override state-level restrictions, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which aims to restore key provisions in the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court weakened in 2013. They have stalled in the Senate because of the filibuster, which allows a united minority of 41 senators to block legislation. Protesters have called on Democratic senators to eliminate the rule.
“What the George Floyd movement showed was that we could be intergenerational and interracial, and I think that has now energized the voting rights movement,” Sharpton said, referring to the diverse coalition of groups rallying around the Aug. 28 marches. “This is not something we are commemorating from ‘63. This is something we’re saying right now needs to be passed.”