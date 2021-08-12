“Wow, Montgomery! Look at us!” Wilkins quipped as she reviewed the numbers Thursday. “Maryland is more and more reflective of the country, we are a state where we have a high immigrant population, where immigrants like myself — I was born in Kingston, Jamaica — come to from all over the world. … and you’re seeing us take the lead on issues that affect all of our diverse populations in really meaningful and targeted ways, and this data — knowing where our diverse populations are — really helps us do that.”