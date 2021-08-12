At one point Tuesday, more than 50,000 customers of Dominion Energy were without power, but most of them had their electricity restored by early Thursday. For those still without power, no exact time was given for when they would be back online.
On Thursday, Pepco reported about 1,800 customers without power. Most of those were in Montgomery County, including in Kensington, North Potomac and Bethesda.
On the big commuter routes, there were no major problems from the weather on area roadways Thursday morning.
In Loudoun County, part of Route 9 near Daymont Lane is closed because of downed trees.
Strong storms hit the region Wednesday for the third time this week. In parts of Montgomery County, there were calls to rescuers for vehicles that had crashed and slid off roads into trees and utility poles.
On Wednesday, Montgomery fire officials said flying debris hit a pedestrian in Bethesda and at least two trees reportedly struck houses in Kensington. Fallen trees blocked some roads in Montgomery County and brought down wires, including one tree that fell across a vehicle in Bethesda.
For Thursday, forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang are calling for continued hot temperatures, with a possibility of reaching into the 100s with the heat index. But there is a less likely chance of rain.