A federal judge in Washington has denied a request to knock down a national eviction moratorium that has become a flash point of controversy for the Biden administration.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich released a 13-page opinion blocking the request by a group of Alabama landlords to put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium on hold for now.

The landlords had challenged the legal basis of the policy and asked the court to lift a judge-ordered stay of an earlier ruling against the eviction moratorium following the administration’s decision to renew a modified version of the order on Aug. 3.

Although Friedrich’s latest decision leaves in place the policy — which protects millions of Americans now facing eviction — the decision points out what she said is the shaky legal ground currently propping up the national moratorium. She said, however, “the Court’s hands are tied” in lifting the stay.

Friedrich in May had ruled the CDC had overstepped its legal authority with the eviction order, but the legal weight of the ruling was stayed as the appeals worked through the court.