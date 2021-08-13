The landlords had challenged the legal basis of the policy and asked the court to lift a judge-ordered stay of an earlier ruling against the eviction moratorium following the administration’s decision to renew a modified version of the order on Aug. 3.
Although Friedrich’s latest decision leaves in place the policy — which protects millions of Americans now facing eviction — the decision points out what she said is the shaky legal ground currently propping up the national moratorium. She said, however, “the Court’s hands are tied” in lifting the stay.
Friedrich in May had ruled the CDC had overstepped its legal authority with the eviction order, but the legal weight of the ruling was stayed as the appeals worked through the court.